Watch now: Vacant building that caught fire in January to be demolished

DECATUR — An empty building considered a total loss after a January fire is coming down.

The Decatur City Council unanimously approved a $58,000 contract with Decatur-based Steve's Trucking Monday evening for the demolition of a building at 139 E. Marietta Street.

The building, which had been vacant and boarded up, caught fire in January. Building manager Bill England told the Herald & Review last month that they have had trouble with homeless people breaking in and building fires for warmth, which he thought could have caused the fire.

The breakneck speed (for government) at which the demolition was bid and approved underscores the the building's threat of collapse, which briefly closed the section of Marietta Street between Water and Main streets.

The city eventually reopened the street. But the closure, combined with the actual fire and the subsequent snowstorm, caused disruption to nearby Paul's Confectionary. The restaurant has announced plans to reopen Wednesday after being closed for 2½ weeks.

The burned-out building is owned by Daniel Van Gasken, who owns 41 properties in Decatur, according to Macon County property records.

Van Gasken, who lives in Washington, was among the out-of-town property owners featured in a 2019 three-part series in the Herald & Review examining the city's demolition list. The Herald & Review tried

Though they voted to approve the demolition, council members were frustrated the city had to pick up the tab for absent property owners, an all-too-common occurrence.

"It really shouldn't be the responsibility of Decatur taxpayers to pay for demolition and for land clearing," said Councilman David Horn. "And unfortunately, too often, this is the case and will be the case with this building."

City manager Scot Wrighton "agree(d) entirely that these people should pay for their properties," but said "it is a difficult legal process."

"He's a derelict slumlord that owns 30-some properties around the the Old King's Orchard neighborhood, and he treats them all the same," Wrighton said.

This specific property had to come down "because it affects an adjoining property owner and it's in a high visibility area of the city," Wrighton added.

Next week, the city council plans to discuss neighborhood revitalization in a study session.

The building was originally built in 1915, according to History of the Heartland, a local historical group, and was used as an apartment house with four large units. In 1923, the building was converted into a piece-rate factory for Hi-Flier Kites. The company moved to larger quarters in 1928, and the building on Marietta was converted back into apartments until the 1970s.

