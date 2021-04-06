Watch now: Voting in Macon County remains steady

Few morning voters arrived at the Macon County Office Building to vote. Tanner said he expects a larger line of voters during after-work hours. “And sometimes lunch is busy,” he said. “The weather is nice, so that’s not going to be a reason for people not to turn out today.”

Tanner said the city of Decatur has most of the contested races, compared to the surrounding communities. “There’s no referenda questions, so that won’t be bringing voters out either,” he said.

Polling judge Delores Williams hadn’t seen any voters the first two hours the Macon County Office polling location was opened. As the morning continued, voters trickled in to cast their ballots. “This is important,” Williams said. “This is where you vote, your voice is counted.”

The Illinois Consolidated General Election marks the second year Williams has been a judge. She stressed the opportunity to vote is important for the community. “But sometimes people don’t understand that,” she said.