Watch now: Who should operate Lake Decatur docks? Council considering plans.

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council will consider a proposal Monday that would expand commercial dock facilities in the Nelson Park area.
The proposal is a joint venture between the city, which owns the lake; the Decatur Park District, which owns the surrounding land; and G&H Marine, a Decatur-based dock builder that would construct and operate the new facilities.
If approved, it would move the city closer toward achieving a long-held goal of developing a full-service marina on Lake Decatur without the responsibility of day-to-day operations.
"The (memorandum of understanding) reflects a fundamental policy position of the city that we eventually want to get out of the marina business entirely and focus exclusively on maintaining boat safety on the lake and simultaneously stepping up watershed management and erosion control initiatives in and adjacent to Lake Decatur," city manager Scot Wrighton wrote in a memo to the city council.
Earlier this year, the city issued a request for proposals for the turnkey development of a marina. No proposals were fully responsive to the request, but G&H Marine offered an alternative that would take a step-by-step approach.
The lease, which would be between the park district and G&H Marine, would be for 20 years. The first phase of development would include 40 slips at an estimated cost of $400,000.
G&H Marine has also agreed to construct additional docks within 12 months of being notified by the park district of at least 20 new requests for slips. All additional construction will be done in increments of 20.
The waitlist for slips on Lake Decatur is around 40, according to Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.
"We expect these first sets of dots to be successful," Moore Wolfe said. "It's a local guy, and it's kind of a smarter way to do it because the risk is less. And so he can build it up and we've got provisions to where he can either make it bigger at some point and add docks and then ultimately take over some other stuff or another company can come in and do it."
The site is the far southwestern edge of the existing marina area nestled between Chandler Park and Nelson Park along 22nd Street. It was chosen to cause the least amount of disruption to existing docks, city officials said.
Any displaced dock owners would have first choice to move to the new docks, according to a city news release.
Still, concerns are likely to arise over the short-term displacement of boaters in the impacted area. And long-term, the cost to rent one of the new boat slips is likely to increase versus older docks.
Moore Wolfe acknowledged that change can be hard, but that a project like this is in the best long-term interest of the city.
"We want Lake Decatur to be the best attraction it possibly can be," she said.
Over the years, the city and park district have sought to maximize the unique asset that is Lake Decatur, especially near 180-acre Nelson Park.
Both government bodies in 2011 approved the concept, later dubbed “Lakeshore Landing,” which envisioned transforming the city’s east side into a hub for restaurants, condos, a water park, miniature golf course and other outdoor recreation.
Several aspects have since come to fruition, including the 4,000-seat Devon G. Buffett Amphitheatre, which opened in 2019, and Splash Cove outdoor waterpark, which opened earlier this year.
The park has also added a bike trail, dog park and disc golf course.
But a full-service marina has yet to get off the ground.
The city and park district in 2013 split the $1.4 million cost to construct a new promenade and docks in front of the Beach House restaurant. They were meant to showcase how all the docks on the lake could look if new, consistent standards were implemented.
If approved, G&H would construct their initial docks near a breakwater southwest of the docks near Beach House and, if warranted, gradually build up that way.
The park district would cover initial landside infrastructure costs in exchange for annual 20% cut of slip revenue. The city would not receive any revenue from the agreement since it "will be gradually withdrawing from the marina business," Wrighton wrote.
"This will result in a revenue loss for the city, but in the long term the city will reduce its expense," he said.
The city council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Decatur Civic Center.
Those seeking more information are told to contact the city manager's office at 217-424-2801.