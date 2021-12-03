Watch now: Who should operate Lake Decatur docks? Council considering plans.

Both government bodies in 2011 approved the concept, later dubbed “Lakeshore Landing,” which envisioned transforming the city’s east side into a hub for restaurants, condos, a water park, miniature golf course and other outdoor recreation.

Several aspects have since come to fruition, including the 4,000-seat Devon G. Buffett Amphitheatre, which opened in 2019, and Splash Cove outdoor waterpark, which opened earlier this year.

The park has also added a bike trail, dog park and disc golf course.

But a full-service marina has yet to get off the ground.

The city and park district in 2013 split the $1.4 million cost to construct a new promenade and docks in front of the Beach House restaurant. They were meant to showcase how all the docks on the lake could look if new, consistent standards were implemented.

If approved, G&H would construct their initial docks near a breakwater southwest of the docks near Beach House and, if warranted, gradually build up that way.

The park district would cover initial landside infrastructure costs in exchange for annual 20% cut of slip revenue. The city would not receive any revenue from the agreement since it "will be gradually withdrawing from the marina business," Wrighton wrote.

"This will result in a revenue loss for the city, but in the long term the city will reduce its expense," he said.