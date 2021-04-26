Watch now: Who will represent Macon County? Loss of congressional district will bring map shift

The loss puts the 13th Congressional District in the spotlight again when it comes to representation in Washington DC.

Democrats are likely to take another run at the U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who has won five straight elections in a district that already leans Democratic.

"It’s unfortunate, yet unsurprising, that Illinois lost population over the past decade,” Davis said in a statement. “Democrats continue to push corruption, tax hikes, and job-killing policies, which have only made our outmigration problems worse. Governor Pritzker has done nothing to stem the flow of families and has only made it worse by encouraging the tax-and-spend habits of the Democrats in the General Assembly.”

Davis continued, “As state lawmakers determine the course for redistricting, I urge the Democrats to keep their word on supporting independent redistricting, particularly Governor Pritzker, who pledged to veto any partisan-drawn map. The politicians in charge should not be using the census to pick their own voters and protect their own power.”

The results of the census likely spell a loss of federal funding while at the same time strengthening Democrats’ political grip on the state.