Watch now: Who will represent Macon County? Loss of congressional district will bring map shift

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois will lose a seat in Congress because of stagnating population, continuing a long slide that has cost it political influence nationally, according to the 2020 Census results announced Monday.
Illinois will move from 18 to 17 seats in the U.S. House. There was some initial concern that an undercount could lead to the loss of two seats.
According to data released Monday, the state has a total population of just over 12.8 million people, a drop of 0.1 percent when compared to 2010.
Six other states will also lose a seat, including California, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York.
Illinois, Mississippi and West Virginia are the only three states to lose population over the past decade, Census Bureau officials said Monday. It’s the first time the Census Bureau logged a decade-over-decade population loss in the state.
The loss puts the 13th Congressional District in the spotlight again when it comes to representation in Washington DC.
Democrats are likely to take another run at the U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who has won five straight elections in a district that already leans Democratic.
"It’s unfortunate, yet unsurprising, that Illinois lost population over the past decade,” Davis said in a statement. “Democrats continue to push corruption, tax hikes, and job-killing policies, which have only made our outmigration problems worse. Governor Pritzker has done nothing to stem the flow of families and has only made it worse by encouraging the tax-and-spend habits of the Democrats in the General Assembly.”
Davis continued, “As state lawmakers determine the course for redistricting, I urge the Democrats to keep their word on supporting independent redistricting, particularly Governor Pritzker, who pledged to veto any partisan-drawn map. The politicians in charge should not be using the census to pick their own voters and protect their own power.”
The results of the census likely spell a loss of federal funding while at the same time strengthening Democrats’ political grip on the state.
“Most people who build a statistical model on how much federal money does a state get will find that more seats means more money,” said Brian Gaines, political scientist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
With Democrats holding 13 of the state's 18 congressional seats, controlling the governor's office and dominating the state Legislature, little else should change, Gaines said.
“We weren’t really expecting the partisan balance to shift very much,” Gaines said. "It’s already tilted in a way that slightly exaggerates how Democratic the state is.”
Pritzker said in an unrelated news conference Monday that he was “concerned” about outmigration in the state, which he said has been taking place “for more than a decade.”
“We’ve got to turn that around,” Pritzker said. “That’s something that unfortunately before I became governor was a bit set in clay, if not stone. And now, we’re working very hard to make sure we’re going the right direction.”
Pritzker attributed the population loss primarily to college students who choose not to attend school in the state.
Under the state constitution, members of the General Assembly are tasked with drawing new legislative boundaries following the decennial census. The new legislative boundaries are then sent to the governor for approval or veto.
Census Bureau officials said that specific data used for redistricting would be provided by Sept. 30. The delay in official numbers could cause complications for Illinois’ redistricting process, which is currently underway.
Some Democratic state lawmakers have proposed using data from the American Community Survey in place of census data to create legislative and congressional district maps by the end of June as required by the constitution.
Rep. Tim Butler, a Springfield Republican who is the minority spokesperson on the House Redistricting Committee, said in a Monday news conference that ACS data provides “a small snapshot” of population data when compared to the census, and could risk leaving populations out of consideration.
“We've heard witness after witness testify at our redistricting hearings that ACS data does not fully represent minority communities, that it does not fully represent rural communities,” Butler said.
“As we've said all along throughout these hearings, ACS data is not what you need to use to draw the maps because it's not going to give you the granular data and the correct data,” he added.
Republicans have repeatedly called for an independent, nonpartisan commission to draw new legislative boundaries without taking partisan politics into consideration, a proposal which has not been entertained by members of the state’s Democratic supermajorities in either chamber.
“The maps need to be drawn, in my mind, without the political data put in them,” Butler said. “The most important data for the majority is going to be the political data and people's home addresses that they include in there, and they're going to draw the maps how they see fit probably.”
The Associated Press and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.