Watch now: With census numbers not expected until September, Decatur braces for belt-tightening

DECATUR — The census count means more than finding out how many people live in a community.
It affects the dispersal of funds and services significantly.
“It is a little scary when you realize that a single census count, if incorrect, will drive funding decisions for the next 10 years,” said Todd Covault, chief operational officer for Decatur Public Schools. “And this is why several states have invested funding at the state level to ensure an accurate census count.”
Federal funding is tied to census data including special education, Head Start, school nutrition, after-school programming, classroom technology and maternal and child health programs, he said. Children under the age of 5 are often the group that is most likely underrepresented.
“Because this is all funded through acts of Congress, there is no assurance from one year to the next that the allocations will continue, decrease, increase, (or) remain the same,” Covault said. “But, at the federal level, state appropriations are driven from the census. The State Board of Education then allocates locally based upon state-related data such as enrollment and poverty.”
Decatur schools, with 8,742 students as of the most recent Illinois Report Card, and 72% of them low-income, depend heavily upon programs that address poverty. In early learning, for example, 32% of students are ready for kindergarten as measured in 14 areas covering social and emotional development, language and literacy development, and cognition. Poverty is a factor in kindergarten readiness, and Decatur's early learning programs depend on state and federal funding.
Census data also drives the allocation of state funds for transit systems, health care such as COVID-19 vaccine distribution, and representation in state and federal government.
Different from previous censuses, the Census Bureau will deliver the data for all states at once, instead of on a flow basis. This change has been made because of COVID-19-related shifts in data collection and in the data processing schedule and it enables the Census Bureau to deliver complete and accurate redistricting data in a more timely fashion overall for the states.
“(The data) will impact all of us,” said Jon Kindseth, assistant city manager for Decatur who headed up the census count locally. “The short answer is, Decatur and Macon County have been losing population for the better part of decade or more. The real question is, did the city's actions last year prevent a continued loss of population, or did we slow down the loss we were otherwise experiencing?”
Roads are also affected, as the state uses census information to distribute motor fuel taxes, and Kindseth said it's certain Decatur will lose some of those funds. However, the city collects a local fuel tax that will offset that loss somewhat and is better protected as a result than communities that don't have a local tax.
Census totals were originally expected to be released March 31, but COVID-19 has delayed that release until Sept. 30.
Kindseth said the expectation is that Decatur and Macon County have lost population since the last census in 2010, as Illinois has lost population statewide, but the question is how large that loss was.
“The city did take some measures to stem the loss, including annexations for example,” Kindseth said. “We aggressively pursued annexations, a larger border around the community, bringing in more households. That should help reduce the annual loss we'd otherwise have seen.”
The pandemic also affected the way the census was taken, he said. Normally, census takers would visit every community event, go door-to-door and meet people face-to-face. For the first time, the census was taken primarily electronically. Most of those community events were canceled, and that made it more of a challenge to locate and count people.
“The city had to use existing gatherings of people, as small as they may have been, to make sure the census was front and center in people's minds,” he said. “The people that worked COVID testing lines last summer asked to make sure people had done the census, they went to various other community events , smaller events, to try to make sure the census was still front and center for people during the time the census was open.”
Kindseth said he believes the vast majority of residents were counted, even those without internet access, due to the efforts that included use of the Decatur Public Library's computers, and iPads in the hands of census takers who visited places such as Northeast Community Fund, the Boys and Girls Club and homeless shelters.
“We can make adjustments, and tighten our belts if necessary for a slightly smaller population,” he said.
PHOTOS: The Seasons around Lake Decatur
Around the Lake 1 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 2 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 3 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 4 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 5 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 6 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 7 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 8 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 9 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 10 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 11 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 12 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 13 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 14 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 15 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 16 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 17 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 18 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 19 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 20 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 21 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 22 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 23 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 24 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 25 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 26 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 27 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 28 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 29 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 30 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 31 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 32 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 33 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 34 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 35 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 36 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 37 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 38 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 39 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 40 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 41 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 42 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 43 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 44 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 45 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 46 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 47 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 48 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 49 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 50 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 51 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 52 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 53 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 54 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 55 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 56 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 57 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 58 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 59 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 60 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 61 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 62 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 63 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 64 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 65 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 66 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 67 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 68 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 69 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 70 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 71 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 72 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 73 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 74 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 75 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 76 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 77 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 78 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 79 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 80 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 81 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 82 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 83 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 84 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 85 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 86 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 87 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 88 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 89 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 90 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 91 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 92 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 93 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 94 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 95 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 96 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 97 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 98 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 99 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 100 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 101 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 102 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 103 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 104 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 105 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 106 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 107 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 108 122220.JPEG
Around the Lake 109 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 110 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 111 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 112 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 113 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 114 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 115 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 116 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 117 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 118 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 119 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 120 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 121 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 122 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 123 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 124 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 125 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 126 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 127 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 128 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 129 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 130 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 131 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 132 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 133 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 134 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 135 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 136 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 137 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 138 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 139 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 140 122220.JPG
Around the Lake 141 122220.JPG
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter