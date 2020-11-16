Watkins, Culp, Horn and Kuhle line up to be on ballot for Decatur City Council

DECATUR — There will be a race for Decatur City Council.

Four individuals were on hand at 8 a.m. Monday morning when the Decatur city clerk's office opened and began accepting candidate petitions to be on the April 6 ballot. There are three available seats.

"You know what they say. Third time's a charm," said Marty Watkins, who is making his third run for council.

Also filing Monday morning were Ed Culp and incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle. A lottery will be held to decide the order of appearance on the ballot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The seat currently held by Pat McDaniel also is up for grabs. McDaniel has announced he will not seek another term.

Petitions are being accepted through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, in the office of the city clerk on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

The April 6 ballot also will feature candidates for school, park and community college boards, among others. The filing period for those positions isn't until December.

Gallery: Looking back at the Decatur roots of the Chicago Bears

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0