'We felt the need': Community leaders, lawmakers tour Decatur transitional housing facility

DECATUR — Community leaders and state lawmakers on Wednesday got a first look at the Decatur Transitional Housing Complex, a facility they said could help veterans, homeless people and those recently released from prison.
The facility at 2175 E. Pershing Road would house 50 people and offer programs to take place over a 90-day period, job training, culinary education and training, preparation for independent living, fitness, finance and money management classes and other programs meant to help them adjust to everyday life. It has not yet opened.
"As the state moves forward with a robust criminal justice reform plan, facilities like this are an absolute necessary piece of that plan," said state Sen. Andy Manar, a Bunker Hill Democrat who toured the site Wednesday.
The facility is awaiting a state license and will open after it is awarded, according to its owner, the Rev. Jessie R. Bates. More details about how to become a resident are expected at a later date.
Others present Wednesday included state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur; Anthony Corey Walker, president of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois; Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown; and Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.
The Rev. Jessie R. Bates said he privately funds the housing complex and owns several other properties in Decatur. He asked the officials to take a tour in part so they could see the services he planned to offer, but also to ask for their help in gaining state funding.
Bates said the mission behind the transitional housing is to help those in need become productive members of society.
“We felt the need to develop a facility that people could parole out to or come from organizations like the Illinois Department of Human Services,” he said. “We really felt there was a need for that in Decatur.”
There are about 30 individual residential rooms with their own bathrooms and dorm rooms that can accommodate multiple people. Residents will have access to a full-service kitchen, dining and meeting center, fitness room, laundry room, common lounging areas and other spaces. Some living spaces are equipped with computers that have high-speed internet where residents will be taught how to write resumes and apply for jobs.
The building once operated as the Decatur Correctional Center and was a housing unit facility and work release center for Illinois Department of Corrections parolees. Jessie R. Bates Properties, LLC, purchased the property in March 2017.
"The building has passed all necessary inspections to operate," Bates said. "We are just waiting on approval from the Illinois Department of Human Services so that we can offer support for substance abuse."
Scherer said she plans to help the facility find resources. She and several others said it could be a key to lowering the rate of recidivism, when people released from prison commit offenses that send them back into custody.
"My next step is to make calls and send letters to help get the facility the support it needs," she said. "This facility is only one of two in the state and we need this to help break recidivism." Scherer said the other facility is located in Aurora, a suburb west of Chicago.
“Over the past decade there has been a divestment from facilities like this, and I think that contributes to the cycle of recidivism,” Manar said. “Recidivism to the No. 1 cost driver. It costs Illinois taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars a year. Facilities like this are a critical piece to breaking recidivism.”
The Illinois Sentencing Policy and Advisory Council in a 2018 study found that 43% of those released from prison each year reoffend within three years of release and 17% would do so within one year of release. The agency also found that the average cost associated with one recidivism event is $151,662. Illinois could lose over $13 billion over the next five years if the current rate of recidivism continues, it concluded.
Brown said the programs offered by facility staff would be particularly beneficial for those recently coming out of incarceration.
“You have a whole industry that thrives on the failures of individuals,” Brown said. “I think we need to do better as far as trying to help individuals succeed.”
Moore Wolfe also pledged that the city would offer help in any way it could.
"This could help cut recidivism down. It could help save lives," she said.
