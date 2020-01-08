'We felt the need': Community leaders, lawmakers tour Decatur transitional housing facility

Bates said the mission behind the transitional housing is to help those in need become productive members of society.

“We felt the need to develop a facility that people could parole out to or come from organizations like the Illinois Department of Human Services,” he said. “We really felt there was a need for that in Decatur.”

There are about 30 individual residential rooms with their own bathrooms and dorm rooms that can accommodate multiple people. Residents will have access to a full-service kitchen, dining and meeting center, fitness room, laundry room, common lounging areas and other spaces. Some living spaces are equipped with computers that have high-speed internet where residents will be taught how to write resumes and apply for jobs.

The building once operated as the Decatur Correctional Center and was a housing unit facility and work release center for Illinois Department of Corrections parolees. Jessie R. Bates Properties, LLC, purchased the property in March 2017.

"The building has passed all necessary inspections to operate," Bates said. "We are just waiting on approval from the Illinois Department of Human Services so that we can offer support for substance abuse."