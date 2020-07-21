What Decatur projects are part of $21.3 billion state roads plan

The plan also calls for the resurfacing of 13.7 miles of road and ADA improvements along Illinois 121 from southeast of Dalton City to east of Eastlawn Drive in Sullivan. The $10.5 million project is programmed during fiscal years 2022 to 2026.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker detailed the latest version of his multi-year Rebuild Illinois capital improvement plan during a news conference Tuesday in Collinsville.

“The Multi-Year Plan we’re announcing today provides funding to reconstruct over 3,300 miles of roads and over 8 million square feet of bridges — and, more importantly, create and support hundreds of thousands of jobs over the next 6 years for hardworking Illinoisans across our state,” Pritzker said.

IDOT is tasked with unveiling a multi-year plan each year to detail how it will spend transportation dollars on state and local highway transportation systems.

Current funding levels would allow the multi-year plan to include 3,356 miles of road improvements and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck in total over the next six years.

The infrastructure spending largely relies on revenue from the motor fuel tax — which was increased on July 1, as it will every year forthcoming under the new state law — among other driving-related fees.