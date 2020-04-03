What we learned from U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis about the COVID-19 relief legislation

DECATUR — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, on Friday answered questions submitted by Herald & Review readers who wanted information about the economic rescue package and relief from the effects of coronavirus pandemic. Visit herald-review.com to see a video of the interview.
What are the stimulus checks and how will it work?
“There will be direct investment in families, and that means a stimulus check that will go right to families. It is not called a stimulus check anymore; it’s actually called an economic impact payment so watch out for scammers that say we can get you your stimulus check early. You don’t need to do anything if you filed your taxes and you have a direct deposit for your refund or for your payment to come out of. It is coming right to that account that you have on file with the IRS.
“Those individuals who are eligible, $75,000 for singles, $150,000 for joint-filing, there is a different threshold for head of household, you’re going to be able to get $1,200 for each individual, so up to $2,400 per family plus $500 for those children who are still able to be claimed under the child tax credit.”
What if I am a social security recipient?
“If you are a social security recipient you don’t need to worry about anything. It is going to go directly into the same bank account that you get your social security benefits put into every single month.”
When can I expect to see the payments?
“It is going to take longer unless you take advantage of the portal that is being developed right now that will allow you to go in and put your bank account information into a portal with the IRS. So they are in the development of that right now. Keep in mind, we just passed this bill a week ago today. It was signed into law that same day. We are talking about in the next two weeks getting the majority of these economic impact payments out to every American via direct deposit. That’s a herculean speed for any level of government to implement let alone the federal government. I’ve got to give the Trump administration especially Secretary Mnuchin a lot of credit for moving these programs a long at a speed that hasn’t been seen. If you want to get a check sooner, sign up for direct deposit when you can. If you’ve already got direct deposit, it is coming.”
If I am under 18 years old and my parents claim me as a dependent, will I still receive an economic impact payment?
“I don’t believe so. You would be counted toward the $500 tax credit.”
What resources are there for people living paycheck-to-paycheck who can’t wait for the assistance/stimulus checks?
“The good news is unemployment. We’ve been able to give the state of Illinois who is in charge to the Department of Employment Security. They are in charge of implementing unemployment programs. We’ve given them the flexibility to give immediate benefits. In the Cares Act, phase 3, that we passed in a bipartisan way that is now law, there are extra benefits added to those who are unemployed right now and students. Imagine being a college student about ready to graduate. I mean, think about it. In February, you were thinking about how many job offers that you were going to be able to go through because of the need for workers and the competition that was there for you and for your services upon graduation. That’s all gone. The economy is hitting those college students who are about ready to graduate more so than we could have imagined just a few short weeks ago. There are benefits for you. If you don’t have a job you are going to be eligible for $300 a week to be able to help you find that job. Or if you are in the process of looking for a job as a recent grad, go to your local state department of employment security. Now we’ve implemented these programs at the federal level at herculean speeds, we expect all levels of government to do the same."
What if I am self-employed?
“If you’re having problems with the state Department of Employment Security, if you’re a self-employed individual, you’re going to be eligible for unemployment too. If you’re a part of the gig economy, if the state’s haven’t caught up with our ability to give that flexibility, give the state Department of Employment Security some time, keep going to their website, keep applying, and I guarantee you they will catch up."
I have already tried to apply for self employment online at IDES and it shows my benefit is $0.00. Do I need to apply at a different website?
“Keep in mind it is new for those of you who are self-employed. But it is new and it is being addressed because we know you are being impacted by this. You’re being told by the government that you can’t work. That is not who we are as America but it is what we have to do as America right now to kill this virus. Because of that you are now being included. The department of labor at the federal level is finalizing our regulations. Keep going back to the department of employment security website because that is going to give you the opportunity when they have those regulations in place and they are going to be able to update their site and then you are going to see something that will be more than the zero benefits that you’re saying you’re qualified for now.”
If your company provided a severance package at the time of your layoff, does the individual still have to wait until the end of the severance package to receive unemployment benefits?
“Severance packages and how unemployment deals with them are usually set by the state. But here in Illinois, severance packages do not count. So if you are still within that severance package, go to the Illinois Department of Employment Security website and you can begin the process of applying for unemployment.”
“With 4,000 unemployment claims per week, we were at full-staff at the department of employment security statewide. People could walk into their one-stop centers, ones even operating here in Decatur with assistance. We can’t do that now.”
Tell us about the Paycheck Protection Program.
“Our local banks, our local financial institutions, credit unions that are going to give $380 billion in bridge assistance. I call these bridge loans for the American ‘mom-and-pop shops.’ We’ve seen our economy go from what we all who ran for Congress promised it would be. Historic economic growth, historic low-unemployment, sustained low-unemployment. And you know what? We were there just a few short weeks ago. Now we are seeing millions of people unemployed. This is going to give businesses a chance to have that bridge funding to be able to keep their businesses viable. They are mom-and-pop shops, they are local main street businesses that line Decatur where I just drove through with hardly any traffic. And they rely on the walk-in traffic. They are the ones who are going to be able to get this funding through their local banks, through their local credit unions and be able to access this and if they spend it on payroll, keeping their employees employed, mortgages and the insurance, whatever is a business-related expense they will be able to have part of that forgiven.”
Is your office collaborating with the federal government on gaining personal protective equipment?
“This is the number one issue that our healthcare professionals are facing right now. This is a personal issue for me. My wife is a nurse and she goes into a healthcare facility everyday that she goes to work. I worry about her being around patients who are infected who may not be showing symptoms and also those that are being treated. Our healthcare professionals are part of our first responder network and they go beyond the first response. They are the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth response for those who are actually being treated for this deadly disease and you know we need to do better.”
“Maybe the time after this is over is to reassess our global supply chain for personal protective equipment and do what we can to have public private partnerships to have production of those here in the United States.”
Is there anything related to data services in the relief package? Some are concerned about students needing free access to the internet.
“What we have done is we’ve worked with those internet service providers to stop data caps so if there are data caps in your plan, they are not going to be in effect during this emergency. These are things that we have been able to see already implemented at the private sector level. We’ve invested billions of dollars into rural broadband. The key is now we are going to be able to see where our areas of concern are. I certainly hope that the programs already funded before the coronavirus outbreak, I certainly hope we use the data that we see right now because we can now narrow down where the true last miles are. If every school district is working online we are going to know who doesn’t have access and who does. We are lucky in my hometown of Taylorville, we have three broadband providers so we are in a better spot than most areas. But rural Christian County, rural Calhoun County, those are the areas of the last mile. That is where we have got to focus our efforts in determining how we partner with existing private sector fiber optic cables and companies, partner with them to expand out to those who live in the far, far reaches just like we did with rural electricity and rural television services.”
