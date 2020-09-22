What you may have missed: Decatur City Council told financial outlook somewhat improved

“This is something simple to enable us to do more interaction with citizens in an online manner,” Wrighton said. “It's safer than having to come in, and safer than dropping payments in the box outside the Civic Center.”

In other business, the council approved the installation of protective barriers around the drivers of city buses to mitigate exposure to COVID-19, at a cost of $113,734, which will be covered by the CARES Act.

Several risk-management insurance policies were also updated on Monday, due to the rising cost of such insurance in light of increasing unrest in urban areas, weather-related costs and the West Coast fires. Insurance carriers have raise prices and decreased coverage. The city was able to reduce the cost of insurance by shifting from a self-insured model to a pool insurance arrangement, saving about $300,000.

By moving to the pool arrangement, the city not only saves money, but has increased coverage, Wrighton said. The crisis coverage, for example, would pay for cleanup should the city experience events like the riots in other cities, or if counselors were needed after a tragedy.