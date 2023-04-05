MAROA — William Parker will join three incumbents on the Maroa-Forsyth school board.

The incumbents are Susan Conway, Lindsey Wise and Paul Lidy. Unofficial results show Wise with 489 votes, Lidy with 400 votes, Conway with 403 votes and Parker with 327 votes. A fifth candidate, Jonathan Michael Wintermeyer, finished with 277 votes.

The final tally may change with the arrival of mail-in ballots that are still outstanding. As of Tuesday afternoon, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said there were 185 outstanding ballots connected to this race.

Despite electing four members, the board still has a seat needing to be filled. No candidate filed for the unexpired two-year term.

Windsor School District

The race for four seats on the Windsor school board is too close to call, with any outstanding mail-in ballots able to change the outcome.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show just one vote separating fourth and fifth place and 14 votes separating fourth and sixth place.

Those unofficial total show incumbents Stacy Cole and Albert Shafer with 204 votes and 193 votes, respectively. They are followed by Joshua Cline with 191, Christina Storm with 175, Joshua Hartman with 174 votes and Bruce Austin with 161 votes.

The Shelby County Clerk’s Office said Wednesday morning there were 27 outstanding mail-in ballots that could be added to that total in the next two weeks.

Another wrinkle also exists. Because of membership restrictions, only three candidates can be seated from congressional township 12N Range 5E. Candidates living in this district are Shafer, Cole, Austin and Hartman.

Current board members Nick Hendrickson and Brett Barnard didn’t seek reelection.

Arcola School District

Voters in the Arcola School District elected four board members Tuesday, but the board is still one short.

Unofficial results show incumbents Hannah Myers and Jeremy Shonkwiler being joined on the board by John Casey Conlin and Julie Leyva-Sanchez. Monica Cortez was unsuccessful in her bid to be on the board.

Unofficial results show Conlin with 62 votes, Shonkwiler with 59 votes, Myers with 57 votes, Leyva-Sanchez with 42 votes and Cortez with 28 votes. The final tally can still change with the arrival of mail-in ballots in the next two weeks that are still outstanding.

Because no candidate filed for a two-year unexpired term, the new board will need to appoint someone to that position.

Despite showing an interest in the position by appearing on the April 4 ballot, Cortez cannot be considered a candidate for the vacancy. Because of congressional township restrictions, there were only two positions available on the board from township 14N Range 8E heading into Tuesday's election. Those spots were filled Tuesday by the election of Leyva-Sanchez and Conlin.

Current board members Craig Wesch, Robert Arrol, Chad Strader and Jim Crane didn’t seek reelection.

Clinton School District

Jenny (Haycraft) Rudat will join three incumbents on the Clinton school board.

The incumbents are Dan Matthews, Chris Hammer and Tammie Ennis. Unofficial results show incumbent Wesley A. Cothern was unsuccessful in his reelection bid.

Those unofficial results show Ennis with 834 votes, Rudat with 822 votes, Hammer with 795 votes, Matthews with 704 votes and Cothern with 624 votes. The final tally can still change with the arrival of outstanding mail-in ballots in the next two weeks.

Taylorville School District

Taylorville School District residents split their votes between incumbents and newcomers, with challengers Ann Chandler and Lori Wemple and incumbents Ronald Mizer and Carla Mickey claiming the four available seats.

Wemple came away with 1,335 votes, Mickey with 1,312 votes, Mizer with 1,161 votes and Chandler with 978 votes.

Incumbents Jennifer Dammerman and Rick Bryan didn’t make the cut, along with challenger Roy Manasco Jr.

Dammerman finished with 843 votes, Bryan with 775 votes and Manasco with 546 votes.