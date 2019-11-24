Why are these buildings empty? New Decatur effort focuses on filling vacant sites

“We’ve been really pushing hard on job creation and these metrics speak to that,” said McCrady, a former Decatur city manager. “The new retail consultant will help put those metrics into the hands of the right people who can bring more businesses here.”

Vieweg said there is a lot of opportunity in the Decatur area. “We have a fantastic community and although we are a declining population, I think we have a lot to offer as far as someone coming to town,” he said.

Some retail locations present fewer challenges than others. Zane Peterson and Chris Harrison of Main Place Real Estate said the market varies by location within the city.

For instance, the two are seeking a tenant for a retail space next to the Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Mound Plaza, 3755 N. Water St. It’s a new development with plenty of windows and light, can be built to suit the needs of its occupant and is located near other stores.

Older properties may not share those advantages and could present other, expensive challenges. Structures may not meet accessibility standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act or may not include enough parking for current commercial requirements.