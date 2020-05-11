Why kicking Chicago out of Illinois may be on Shelby County ballot

“We feel like all our tax money goes up there … and we feel like we are in a vassal and serf-type system where we all work and are taxed, but not to our benefit. And Chicago, one of the most corrupt political cities in the entire world, has been the major player in putting Illinois in its ridiculous financial situation.”

Jessica Fox, the Shelby County clerk and recorder, said a simple majority vote of the 22-member county board will be enough to add the two-state question to the ballot. Wednesday’s vote will take place in the open air of the 9th Street Pavilion southwest of the boat launch on Lake Shelbyville, where the board meets to allow for adequate social distancing in the time of COVID-19.

“Let’s hope for good weather,” said Fox.

Rain or shine and whatever the board vote, Williams believes he’s on a winner. He said he can also petition for a two state question to be put on the ballot and needs 731 signatures to go that route. “And I’m already sitting on 850 or so, give or take,” he added.

Williams says he has already made multiple presentations to the county board on the issue and wants to give it the opportunity to vote on something he sees as crucial to the future of the state.