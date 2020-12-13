Will city help or exclude Decatur businesses that broke the state's COVID rules? Council to discuss options Monday

DECATUR — City council members will decide Monday evening how lenient they want to be with Decatur businesses that flouted the state’s COVID-19 restrictions but now seek taxpayer cash help to stay afloat.

At issue is more than $270,000 of federal CARES Act funding which the city is ready to have administered to businesses in need by the Community Investment Corporation of Decatur.

But the distribution rules for handing the money out were ordered brought back for reconsideration at Monday’s special meeting because some council members didn’t like the provisions as drawn up by city staff. The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Decatur Civic Center Theater.

The key sticking point was a rule that said businesses targeted for enforcement action — like a restaurant that continued to allow indoor dining, for example — should be excluded from getting financial aid designed to help them pay their bills and stay solvent.