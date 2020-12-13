Will city help or exclude Decatur businesses that broke the state's COVID rules? Council to discuss options Monday

DECATUR — City council members will decide Monday evening how lenient they want to be with Decatur businesses that flouted the state’s COVID-19 restrictions but now seek taxpayer cash help to stay afloat.
At issue is more than $270,000 of federal CARES Act funding which the city is ready to have administered to businesses in need by the Community Investment Corporation of Decatur.
But the distribution rules for handing the money out were ordered brought back for reconsideration at Monday’s special meeting because some council members didn’t like the provisions as drawn up by city staff. The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Decatur Civic Center Theater.
The key sticking point was a rule that said businesses targeted for enforcement action — like a restaurant that continued to allow indoor dining, for example — should be excluded from getting financial aid designed to help them pay their bills and stay solvent.
Councilman Chuck Kuhle, speaking at a council meeting Dec. 7, appeared to speak for a majority of his colleagues when he said: “They (businesses) are just trying to stay open… they are fighting tooth and nail to do it and I don’t feel like we should punish them if we have money that might be able to help them.”
The result of the criticism is a a memo from City Manager Scot Wrighton, prepared with city legal staff, offering several proposed solutions for the rules of cash aid distribution.
Option one is to simply knock out any reference to cutting out businesses that have committed violations. Option two is to allow a funding preference for businesses which have a clean record but not exclude naughty ones entirely. Option three is to exclude businesses from consideration who have committed other city code infractions, but not exclude those with only COVID rule violations.
And finally alternative four: “Keep the funding limitation in place as first proposed.” But Wrighton further suggests amending the rules to state they only exclude those businesses found to be in violation of the COVID rules within the previous 12 months.
Number four looks the least likely to be adopted but Wrigthton said cutting out businesses with bad track records was never meant to be “punitive” but in line with existing city policies.
He added: “Many other programs that fund assistance… require that recipients not have delinquent taxes, water/sewer bills and other obligations owed to the city in order to be eligible to receive program benefits.”
The city also plans to take as well as give, and another big item on Monday’s agenda is offering the public a chance to weigh in on what the city plans to levy in property taxes. The planned tax assessed for 2020 and payable in 2021 works out raising $27,711,000, but offset by $13,248,000 in tax abatements (revenue from other sources) for an effective tax levy of $14,462,000. That’s up by only 1.9% over the tax levy of 2019, which worked out at $14,187,000 after abatements were factored in.
“The city had committed to trying to keep the actual dollar amount a person would pay the same,” said Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth, speaking Sunday and comparing the tax levies for 2020 and 2019. He said the levy only rose to accommodate annexations and new construction that boosted the tax rolls.
