Will Wetzel announces run for Decatur school board

DECATUR — Will Wetzel wasted no time announcing plans to run in April for a seat on the Decatur school board.

“After long reflection and encouragement from friends, family, and Decatur residents, I have decided to run for election to the Decatur Public School Board,” Wetzel said in a news release Tuesday afternoon, the first day petitions for the position could be circulated.

There are three available seats in the April 4 election. Those seats are currently held by Andrew Taylor and Regan Lewis. The third seat had been held by longtime board member Dan Oakes, who resigned last month. The board appointed Bill Clevenger at its meeting last week to complete Oakes’ term.

This is Wetzel’s second run for public office. He was unsuccessful in a 2021 quest for a seat on the Decatur City Council.

Wetzel is a Decatur native, having graduated from Eisenhower High School in 2003 and Richland Community College in 2012.

An IT professional at Archer Daniels Midland Co., Wetzel is married and has a 7-year-old daughter who is attending Decatur Public Schools.

Wetzel said he plans to spend the months leading up the election speaking with school district residents, listening to their concerns and sharing his priorities if elected.

He said those priorities are ensuring our children receive the best education possible that prepares them for the 21st century; to balance the needs of the district’s students, parents, taxpayers, teachers, staff and administration; restoring accountability, transparency, and openness in the board of education; and supporting teachers, teachers’ assistants and staff that directly work with our students.

“Decatur’s path forward is to ensure all students receive the best possible education,” Wetzel said.