With census numbers not expected until September, Decatur braces for belt-tightening

Roads are also affected, as the state uses census information to distribute motor fuel taxes, and Kindseth said it's certain Decatur will lose some of those funds. However, the city collects a local fuel tax that will offset that loss somewhat and is better protected as a result than communities that don't have a local tax.

Census totals were originally expected to be released March 31, but COVID-19 has delayed that release until Sept. 30.

Kindseth said the expectation is that Decatur and Macon County have lost population since the last census in 2010, as Illinois has lost population statewide, but the question is how large that loss was.

“The city did take some measures to stem the loss, including annexations for example,” Kindseth said. “We aggressively pursued annexations, a larger border around the community, bringing in more households. That should help reduce the annual loss we'd otherwise have seen.”

The pandemic also affected the way the census was taken, he said. Normally, census takers would visit every community event, go door-to-door and meet people face-to-face. For the first time, the census was taken primarily electronically. Most of those community events were canceled, and that made it more of a challenge to locate and count people.