 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With census numbers not expected until September, Decatur braces for belt-tightening
0 comments
alert top story

With census numbers not expected until September, Decatur braces for belt-tightening

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The census count means more than finding out how many people live in a community.

It affects the dispersal of funds and services significantly.

“It is a little scary when you realize that a single census count, if incorrect, will drive funding decisions for the next 10 years,” said Todd Covault, chief operational officer for Decatur Public Schools. “And this is why several states have invested funding at the state level to ensure an accurate census count.”

Federal funding is tied to census data including special education, Head Start, school nutrition, after-school programming, classroom technology and maternal and child health programs, he said. Children under the age of 5 are often the group that is most likely underrepresented.

“Because this is all funded through acts of Congress, there is no assurance from one year to the next that the allocations will continue, decrease, increase, (or) remain the same,” Covault said. “But, at the federal level, state appropriations are driven from the census. The State Board of Education then allocates locally based upon state-related data such as enrollment and poverty.”

Decatur schools, with 8,742 students as of the most recent Illinois Report Card, and 72% of them low-income, depend heavily upon programs that address poverty. In early learning, for example, 32% of students are ready for kindergarten as measured in 14 areas covering social and emotional development, language and literacy development, and cognition. Poverty is a factor in kindergarten readiness, and Decatur's early learning programs depend on state and federal funding.

Census data also drives the allocation of state funds for transit systems, health care such as COVID-19 vaccine distribution, and representation in state and federal government.

Different from previous censuses, the Census Bureau will deliver the data for all states at once, instead of on a flow basis. This change has been made because of COVID-19-related shifts in data collection and in the data processing schedule and it enables the Census Bureau to deliver complete and accurate redistricting data in a more timely fashion overall for the states.

“(The data) will impact all of us,” said Jon Kindseth, assistant city manager for Decatur who headed up the census count locally. “The short answer is, Decatur and Macon County have been losing population for the better part of decade or more. The real question is, did the city's actions last year prevent a continued loss of population, or did we slow down the loss we were otherwise experiencing?”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Roads are also affected, as the state uses census information to distribute motor fuel taxes, and Kindseth said it's certain Decatur will lose some of those funds. However, the city collects a local fuel tax that will offset that loss somewhat and is better protected as a result than communities that don't have a local tax.

Census totals were originally expected to be released March 31, but COVID-19 has delayed that release until Sept. 30.

Kindseth said the expectation is that Decatur and Macon County have lost population since the last census in 2010, as Illinois has lost population statewide, but the question is how large that loss was.

“The city did take some measures to stem the loss, including annexations for example,” Kindseth said. “We aggressively pursued annexations, a larger border around the community, bringing in more households. That should help reduce the annual loss we'd otherwise have seen.”

The pandemic also affected the way the census was taken, he said. Normally, census takers would visit every community event, go door-to-door and meet people face-to-face. For the first time, the census was taken primarily electronically. Most of those community events were canceled, and that made it more of a challenge to locate and count people.

“The city had to use existing gatherings of people, as small as they may have been, to make sure the census was front and center in people's minds,” he said. “The people that worked COVID testing lines last summer asked to make sure people had done the census, they went to various other community events , smaller events, to try to make sure the census was still front and center for people during the time the census was open.”

Kindseth said he believes the vast majority of residents were counted, even those without internet access, due to the efforts that included use of the Decatur Public Library's computers, and iPads in the hands of census takers who visited places such as Northeast Community Fund, the Boys and Girls Club and homeless shelters.

“We can make adjustments, and tighten our belts if necessary for a slightly smaller population,” he said.

+1 
Todd Covault

Covault 
+1 
Jon Kindseth mugshot

Kindseth

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Press conference on death state trooper from Macon County

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News