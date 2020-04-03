You can still fish and boat on Lake Decatur — so long as you keep your distance

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Boaters, fishermen and those wishing to visit Lake Decatur can do so, city officials said Friday, but social distancing rules still apply.

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused the temporary closure of many public areas, but those near Lake Decatur can still enjoy season-appropriate activities on boat ramps and public and private docks so long as visitors maintain a 6-foot distance from one another. Decatur city officials ask that groups not congregate in groups of more than 10.

Boating is free of charge until the COVID-19 situation has subsided, at which point the city will mail this year’s boat and dock bills to previous customers and begin enforcing boat and dock permit fees and related requirements.

The Nelson Park boat ramps are also open. City owned boat ramps at North Country Club Road and East Lost Bridge Road will be open later this month as the water level of Lake Decatur is increased to the full summer level around May 1 each year.

Officials said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined that COVID-19 is not a threat to the nation's drinking water supply. The city uses chlorine dioxide and chlroine, two disinfectant products, at the South Water Treatment Plant to inactivate pathogens such as COVID-19.