You can vote before Election Day. Here's how to cast your ballot in Macon County 🗳️

DECATUR — Do you work on Election Day? Will you be out of town or have something else that will consume all of your time?

Even if the answer is yes, that doesn't mean you will have to miss your opportunity to vote in the March 17 primary election. That's because Macon County residents have the chance to cast their votes early at the county office building on weekdays and select weekends leading up to the election.

The basic purpose of early voting is to allow people enough time to get to the polls, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said. Some people may be scheduled to work or will be out of town, so he said this gives ample time for residents to vote. Bonus: There's usually no line.

“Some people have already made up their mind on who they’re voting for, so there’s no need to wait,” Tanner said.

Jerry and Ruth Pruitt took advantage of the early voting option on Wednesday. The couple didn't want to miss the opportunity to vote since they will be traveling to Texas.

Notable races, proposals