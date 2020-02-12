You can vote before Election Day. Here's how to cast your ballot in Macon County 🗳️

DECATUR — Do you work on Election Day? Will you be out of town or have something else that will consume all of your time?
Even if the answer is yes, that doesn't mean you will have to miss your opportunity to vote in the March 17 primary election. That's because Macon County residents have the chance to cast their votes early at the county office building on weekdays and select weekends leading up to the election.
The basic purpose of early voting is to allow people enough time to get to the polls, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said. Some people may be scheduled to work or will be out of town, so he said this gives ample time for residents to vote. Bonus: There's usually no line.
“Some people have already made up their mind on who they’re voting for, so there’s no need to wait,” Tanner said.
Jerry and Ruth Pruitt took advantage of the early voting option on Wednesday. The couple didn't want to miss the opportunity to vote since they will be traveling to Texas.
Notable races, proposals
The purpose of the primary election is to determine which candidates will represent each party in the general election Nov. 3. In the primary, voters are required to select a ballot for a single party. Selecting a nonpartisan ballot will allow them to vote on a proposition in their precinct.
The race garnering the most attention is for president. There are 13 Democrats on the ballot hoping to replace incumbent President Donald Trump in the White House. Trump is being challenged in the Republican primary by businessman Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente.
The primary also features five Republicans (Mark Curran Jr. of Libertyville, Tom Tarter of Springfield, Casey Chlebek of Glenview, Peggy Hubbard of Belleville and Robert Marshall of Burr Ridge) seeking to unseat U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin. Two Democrats (Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield and Stefanie Smith of Urbana) are seeking the 13th Congressional District seat held by Republican Rodney Davis.
Voters county-wide will decide the Republican candidates for circuit clerk (Jennifer Yborra and Sherry Doty) and state’s attorney (Philip Tibbs and Scott Rueter), and will trim the list of candidates for County Board Districts 5 and 7.
You have free articles remaining.
The races for county coroner, recorder, auditor and County Board Districts 2 and 4 are uncontested, as are the races for 96th, 101st and 102nd seats in the Illinois House.
In addition to ballot questions seeking a tax increase to fund a building project that will include a new middle school in the Maroa-Forsyth School District and fund police protection in Warrensburg, voters in several Macon County communities also will decide the fate of recreational cannabis issues within their boundaries.
When can you vote?
The Macon County Clerk's Office on the first floor of the county office building, 141 S. Main St., will be open for early voting on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 6, including Feb. 17, President's Day and George Washington's birthday.
Other times available are:
- 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 7;
- Noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, March 8;
- 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13, and Monday, March 16;
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15
Vote by mail ballot applications are available through March 12.
Registration
Macon County residents can register online to vote through Feb. 18 or in person through Election Day, Tanner said. If someone wants to register to vote on Feb. 19 or after, they must also vote at that time. The Illinois State Board of Elections says two forms of identification and proof of mailing address are needed when registering in person to vote.
If someone registers by mail, they will need proof of identity by submitting their driver’s license number or state identification card number. If neither are available, the last four digits of their Social Security number, a copy of a current and valid photo identification or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or another government document proving someone’s name and address.
“It is Central Illinois, so you don’t know what the weather will be like on Election Day,” Tanner said, mentioning sleet or snow as possibilities. “People who may have trouble getting around may want to come in and vote early.”
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites