You voted early and your candidate dropped out. Now what?
You voted early and your candidate dropped out. Now what?

DECATUR — Nearly 800 Macon County residents have voted early in this year's primary election, not including mail-in ballots, County Clerk Josh Tanner said Tuesday. 

But since early voting started last month, several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have dropped out of the race. So what happens to those votes? 

Much as the remaining candidates might wish that an endorsement would lead to a ballot transfer, that's not how it works. 

“Once the ballots are created, they never change," Tanner said. "Their ballot is still cast for that person and would be included in (Macon County) final results.”

Early voting will continue through March 16, the day before the primary election. 

Josh Tanner mug

Tanner

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

