Grab a shovel: See how much snow fell in Central Illinois

Ruler

LINCOLN — Depending on where you live, you're either looking for a broom, shovel or snowblower Monday morning after a winter storm passed through Central Illinois overnight.

The deepest snow, at 6 inches, was measured in Macon, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Other measurements:

  • 5.8 inches: Morrisonville
  • 5.5 inches: south of Mount Zion
  • 4.9 inches: Mattoon
  • 4.8 inches: Charleston
  • 4 inches: Effingtham
  • 3 inches: Urbana
  • 2.9 inches: Shirley
  • 2.10 inches: Normal
  • 2 inches: Eureka, Danvers
