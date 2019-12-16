Grab a shovel: See how much snow fell in Central Illinois

LINCOLN — Depending on where you live, you're either looking for a broom, shovel or snowblower Monday morning after a winter storm passed through Central Illinois overnight.
The deepest snow, at 6 inches, was measured in Macon, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Other measurements:
- 5.8 inches: Morrisonville
- 5.5 inches: south of Mount Zion
- 4.9 inches: Mattoon
- 4.8 inches: Charleston
- 4 inches: Effingtham
- 3 inches: Urbana
- 2.9 inches: Shirley
- 2.10 inches: Normal
- 2 inches: Eureka, Danvers