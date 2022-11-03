'Great friendship': Delegates from Japanese Sister City visit Decatur

DECATUR — Over 6,000 miles from home, six delegates from Japan got their first taste of the Soy City on Thursday.

Representing Decatur's Japanese Sister City of Tokorozawa, the delegates met with local officials Thursday morning and kicked off a days-long tour of Decatur’s various landmarks all in hopes of strengthening the 56 year-long bond between the two cities.

According to one Tokorozawa official, Decatur made a good first impression.

“I found it very rural and very beautiful,” said Toshiaki Nakamura, deputy mayor of Tokorozawa, speaking through Sister Cities translator Maki Ostrander. “The best thing I find most beautiful is the people's smiles.”

Tokorozawa International Friendship Committee Chairman Masami Ichikawa said the two cities have a “very great” friendship.

That friendship began on the U.S. base in Tokorozawa 56 years ago when one Decatur resident arrived at the base, Ichikawa said. Upon his arrival, the man reportedly told someone, “This city looks like where I come from.” The rest, Ichikawa said, is history.

On the delegates’ sight-seeing list are the Civic Center, Central Park and the Caterpillar plant, among other stops. Multiple delegates also looked forward to visiting Lake Decatur and the city’s water treatment plant, as Tokorozawa has a similar treatment plant and man-made lake.

The delegates hope their trip leads more Decatur residents to learn about Tokorozawa and Japanese culture.

“I would like the people of Decatur to know the good things about Tokorozawa, and likewise, I want to go back to Tokorozawa and tell everyone how beautiful, how great Decatur is,” Nakamura said.

After a years-long hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, both Tokorozawa and Decatur will soon be bringing back their exchange student programs.

Nakamura said the exchange program is “the best thing we do.”

For Decatur’s Sister Cities chapter chairperson Jacalyn Osborne and her daughter, the Sister Cities program was life changing.

Osborne got involved with the organization after her daughter, a Millikin graduate, participated in two exchanges in high school. Now, Osborne said her daughter has been to over 70 countries and holds an international position in Washington, D.C.

“But this is how it started,” Osborne said. “This organization getting her out to see what the rest of the world was like.”

Tokorozawa will send students to Decatur sometime next summer. Decatur’s Sister Cities chapter is also hoping to send students to Japan within the next year, Osborne said.

The group will contact greater Decatur-area high schools to let them know they’re looking for students to apply. Students are often selected around February in order to prepare for an August trip. Exchanges last for around a few weeks, with students’ only cost being their plane tickets.

Osborne encourages local students to learn more about the exchange program and apply. More than anything, she said, the exchanges help students learn “what the rest of the world is like.”

“It’s a wonderful experience,” she said.

For the delegates from Tokorozawa, the best part of their trip is getting to make long-term connections with Decatur residents in person for the first time.

“We would like to keep having that great friendship,” Nakamura said.