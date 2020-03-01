Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce teases plans for incubator to promote development of black small businesses

FORSYTH — It was a night that included reflection on the past and celebrating the present, but it was the future that proved to be the highlight of Saturday’s Decatur Black History Gala hosted by the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.
In addition to spotlighting the dancing, singing and musical talents of local black youth, Chamber leaders used the third annual event to tease plans for a new incubator that will facilitate the growth of small black businesses in the community.
“We are so excited about our new incubator,” Chamber President Tamarra Fuller told the more that 225 people in attendance. “It will be very huge for Decatur.”
While limited on details, Chamber officials said The INC SPOT, which the facility will be called, will be “a network of and for creative people who know that collaboration will strengthen and grow their endeavor. “
Anthony Walker, founder of the local Black Chamber, noted it was the benefits of being part of the Business Center of Decatur, an incubator run by the Community Investment Corporation of Decatur, that allowed the group to get its footing when it started in 2004.
Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton was on hand Saturday to state the city's support for the venture and its application to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to obtain grant funding to assist with the purchase, renovation and equipping of a building.
Wrighton said the effort fits with the city’s plans to assist small businesses and start-ups, which he said are at the heart of local economic growth.
The event also was an opportunity to honor local residents, educators, business owners and groups for their contributions to strengthening the black community.
The awards and the recipients were:
- Betsy Stockard Female Politician of the Year: Sherri Perkins, who has served on a variety of boards, including the Decatur school board;
- Roger E. Walker Law Enforcement Award: Shelith Hansbro, confidential assistant to the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections;
- William Oliver Male Politician of the Year: Rodney “Sky” Walker, owner of Skywalker International Sports Complex and recently elected to the Decatur City Council;
- Ezra West Social Services Activist Award: Rodriques Wilson, Heart of Christ Ministries;
- Horace Livingston Writer’s Award: Tina Mitchell, author of two books and executive board member of the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce;
- Anna Waters Education Award: Tamika Thomas, teacher at Antioch Christian Academy;
- Ida Brooks Coach of the Year: Michael Williams, head coach of the MacArthur High School girls basketball program;
- Ray Shaw Business of the Year: Gary Spates, owner of the Waterfront Café;
- Organization of the Year: The Decatur Chapter of Frontiers International, which has been serving the community since 1963;
- Trailblazer of the Year: Lewis Jackson IV, local/college basketball standout.
“It’s important to know where you come from” said keynote speaker Sundiata Cha-Jua, a Decatur native who is a professor of African-American studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Cha-Jua shared information about the black community in Macon County from the time of slavery until 1970 in support of his theme, resistance through self development.
"We always have to operate on two parallel tracks," he said. "On the one hand, we need to resist any attempt to limit us, any restrictions. And on the other hand, we have to fight to build on the institutions and to take control and shape the destiny of our community."
Black History Month celebrations in Decatur
