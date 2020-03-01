Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce teases plans for incubator to promote development of black small businesses

FORSYTH — It was a night that included reflection on the past and celebrating the present, but it was the future that proved to be the highlight of Saturday’s Decatur Black History Gala hosted by the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to spotlighting the dancing, singing and musical talents of local black youth, Chamber leaders used the third annual event to tease plans for a new incubator that will facilitate the growth of small black businesses in the community.

“We are so excited about our new incubator,” Chamber President Tamarra Fuller told the more that 225 people in attendance. “It will be very huge for Decatur.”

While limited on details, Chamber officials said The INC SPOT, which the facility will be called, will be “a network of and for creative people who know that collaboration will strengthen and grow their endeavor. “

Anthony Walker, founder of the local Black Chamber, noted it was the benefits of being part of the Business Center of Decatur, an incubator run by the Community Investment Corporation of Decatur, that allowed the group to get its footing when it started in 2004.