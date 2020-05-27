Griffins’ BBQ Crew Catering: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business

What have been the biggest challenges your business has faced during this time?

Fortunately for us, the only major change I have had to make is to pack meals individually. With that comes the expense of individual to-go containers but we are organized and plan ahead with our vendors so that we have what we need when we need it. Our local vendors have been phenomenal through these trying times. We are all in this together.

What do you like most about the community in which your business is located?

We are fortunate, in that we have a lot of support from our local community but also surrounding areas where we do business. This is a trying time, and while we are working harder than ever to stay busy, we continue to be blessed. We have a lot of support from our family, friends and repeat customers.

Why is shopping local so important?

When we purchase from locally owned businesses, more money is kept in the local community, as locally-owned businesses often purchase from other local businesses, and trades and service providers. So, spending your money at local businesses supports other local business, which in turn stimulates the local economy. This is a no-brainer for me. We must support each other. It’s a winning combination.