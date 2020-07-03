Grilling, home improvements on many holiday weekend to-do lists

DECATUR— As Independence Day weekend kicks off, community residents prepare for weekend plans of celebration and time off work.
Kenney's Ace Hardware saw a surge in business Friday, according to owner Terry Kenney. The hardware store on 2880 Mount Zion Road had plenty of customers looking for home improvement and grilling supplies
"We've sold a couple grills and there's couple grills we have to deliver today," Kenney said around mid-day Friday. "The 4th of July weekend is pretty good because people are home doing things."
Donovan Peña, 45, plans to get some projects finished like mowing, pruning his bushes, trimming tree limbs. The Decatur resident was shopping for water hoses so he could also water his lawn and cotter pins to repair his lawn mower, among other tools.
"I have the day off so I'm trying to work and get some jobs that need to get done around the house, most of them outside. It's not raining so I'm taking advantage of that."
Another business had many shoppers looking to do some weekend grilling. Kelsey Huffman, a manager of Jeffrey's Meat Market on 135 S. Oakland Ave., said the shop was especially busy Thursday and Friday, supposing the influx comes from people not having other festivities due to cancellations under COVID-19.
"Yesterday was crazy and today has been very busy," Huffman said Friday. "Our brats are going to be number one with tons of bucket burgers. Back ribs are selling pretty good too."
Mark Daley, 52, of Oreana said grilling has been a family-celebrated tradition on Independence Day weekend. At Jeffrey's, he purchased his longtime "favorite meat to smoke," ribeyes and fillets with sweet garlic and ultimate steak rubs for added flavor.
"Beef is one of my favorite things to smoke," Daley said. "It's a great way to celebrate the independence of our country."
"We'd usually go see some fireworks somewhere or a concert, but this year we're staying home," said Susan Daley, Mark's wife, noting some of that decision is due to COVID cancellations.
