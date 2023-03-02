HARRISTOWN — After years of hurdles, ground was officially broken Thursday on what will likely be Macon County's first marijuana dispensary.

The 4,000-square-foot dispensary, to be known as Mystic Greenz, is being built along Harristown Boulevard near U.S. 36 with its owners hoping to be open for business by June.

"Today is definitely a bold step for us to move forward in our new venture," said Krishna Balakrishnan, a Mystic Greenz co-owner.

The groundbreaking comes nearly four years after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the state's recreational marijuana legalization law.

Macon County's wait was prolonged by a number of factors. The first being that there were no existing medical marijuana facilities in the county. Those with medical licenses were allowed to sell recreational products at their facilities and open secondary recreational-only sites starting in 2020.

But the larger rollout of new dispensary licenses was put off first by the COVID-19 pandemic and later concerns over equity.

These latter concerns, spurred by the results of the first social equity lottery that blocked out all but a handful of large companies, led to a series of lawsuits. State lawmakers also voted to add two additional lotteries, thus increasing the allotment of social equity licenses to 192.

Mystic Greenz's parent company, Indus 365, was one of three awarded a recreational license last July for use in Macon County. Plans for the other two licensees have not yet been announced.

The group was also granted a craft grow license. Plans also call for a 30,000-square foot cultivation center on the site, which will be used to grow products that will be sold in the dispensary and transported to others.

Tiffany Jackson, another owner, said she was "over the moon."

"I am so excited to start to break the ground," Jackson said. "It just symbolizes us being able to move forward with this project and really being able to ... get our hands dirty, get in there and start to work this out and help as many people as possible."

Jackson, a veteran of the Illinois National Guard who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said she initially got involved with the group because she was "looking for another avenue (following her service) and was advocating for safe cannabis for veterans."

"For a lot of us, it helps with PTSD, it helps with insomnia — a lot of veterans struggle with sleep — and just pain management," Jackson said. "We get a lot of Schedule One narcotics from our Veteran's Administration and cannabis has been a good way to cut down on some of those pills."

Jackson, who is Black, said that she was also attracted by the social equity component of the law, which took aim at diversifying what has historically been a nearly all-white, all-male industry and cutting in folks from communities impacted by the War on Drugs.

"My grandmother raised me on the west side of Chicago, so I was one of the people who were in the neighborhoods where we were over policed," Jackson said. "And it really is a full-circle moment for me right now to be able ... to give back and be from that community and overcome so many obstacles to make it to this point today. So it has been amazing."

Harristown has long been viewed as a favorite to land a cannabis dispensary due to its favorable location next to Decatur and the site's visibility from U.S. 36 and proximity to Interstate 72.

Argenta and Maroa are the only two other municipalities that currently permit dispensaries in Macon County. The rest, including Decatur, have opted out of allowing sales within their boundaries.

The Macon County Board also voted to opt out of sales in unincorporated portions of the county, though it has permitted other cannabis-related businesses such as cultivation facilities.

The facility is projected to bring in about $300,000 in sales tax revenue, according to minutes from the Harristown Village Board meeting in December.

Harristown Mayor Evelyn Deverell was less specific Thursday, only confirming that tax revenue from the development will be "substantial."

"I do know that those tax dollars will be very beneficial to the village," Deverell said. "We have roads, we have streets, we have water, we have sewer infrastructure and other projects that we want to get done. Those tax dollars will be very helpful."

However, Mystic Greenz's owners will be getting a break on their property taxes. The village board last month approved a tax increment financing agreement with the company, which will receive a 90% abatement through 2034.

And, living up to its reputation as "the one and only," village leaders have decided for now that Mystic Greenz will be the only dispensary in town.

Deverell said the village has received inquiries from the other licensees, including a proposal to locate a dispensary directly across the street. But the village board decided against more, for now.

Balakrishnan said the dispensary will employ 15 to 20 workers at the start.

Cannabis has become big business in Illinois since legalization took effect in 2020. Last year, sales totaled more than $1.5 billion, an increase of more than 12% from 2021, according to data from the state.

There are more than 100 cannabis dispensaries open statewide now with several more expected to come online in the coming year.

The state is currently accepting applications for the latest round of dispensary licenses. Another 55 licenses will be awarded, including another in Macon County. The deadline to apply is March 10.

States with the highest revenue from cannabis taxes States with the highest revenue from cannabis taxes #11. Maine #10. California #9. Massachusetts #8. Michigan #7. Arizona #6. Illinois #5. Oregon #4. Alaska #3. Washington #2. Nevada #1. Colorado