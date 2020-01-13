Group hoping to save the Staley Pump House plans to take its case up the ladder — and even across the ocean

Robertson on Monday was reacting to a letter from Chris Olsen, vice president for community and government affairs for Tate & Lyle, which essentially told the pump house supporters the company did not want to save the building.

“... We maintain that the safe and swift removal of the pump house remains the responsible course of action,” said Olsen. He said the deteriorating condition of the building, built in 1919 and disused for pumping water to the crop processing plant, “must be categorized and respected as a risk.”

Olsen continued: “At its core, this structure is an industrial building with all the safety issues inherent in an industrial building of the era: falling from heights, uneven surfaces, constrained access, open water. The safety of our people and the community is our highest priority and delaying plans for safe deconstruction is simply not something we are willing to compromise on.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Corps of Engineers Rock Island District has to sign off on the demolition, however. Robertson said they are aware of Tate & Lyle’s letter and planned to talk to the company about it. Robertson had fired a letter back to the company, copied to the Corps, asking them to reconsider their hard line stance — and save their shareholders a lot of money.