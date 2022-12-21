Group pushes back on Decatur's city park ordinance

DECATUR — The city of Decatur’s new ordinance aimed at pushing homeless people out of two city parks overnight is generating some pushback of its own.

A group called The Continuum of Care, a coalition of 23 service providers, accuses city leaders of unfairly targeting some of society's most vulnerable.

“Although the policy applies to any citizen, the ordinance disproportionately affects homeless individuals looking for the safety of a well-lit area with high visibility to engage in the life-sustaining act of sleeping,” said Darsonya Switzer, executive director of Dove Inc and chairwoman of the COC.

The ordinance, passed Dec. 5, only includes two parks: Central Park and Preston Jackson Park. They are now closed from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. to everybody, enforced with fines of $25 per violation.

With the threat of a frigid, snow-swept white Christmas making the prospect of any overnight stay in a park an invitation to freeze to death, the issue might appear an academic one right now.

But Switzer, in a news release, said the parks at other times are where those seeking to bring services to the homeless can hope to find them. Expelling them with the threat of fines will create its own set of problems, she said.

“The COC is concerned unhoused individuals will sleep in less public areas, spreading them out and making them more likely to be victims of crimes and less easy to approach for services,” Switzer added.

The COC is also unhappy about recent the removal and destruction of homeless people’s possessions when city work crews have moved in to clean up other properties being occupied by them.

Tara Murray, executive director of the Empowerment Opportunity Center, said such clean-ups infringed on people’s rights. “This is clearly a violation of the individuals’ rights under the Illinois Bill of Rights for the Homeless Act,” she added.

Mary Garrison, president/CEO of Heritage Behavioral Health Center, said this issue and the parks ordinance will be subjects of discussion Thursday when she and Switzer are due to meet with Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and city management.

Garrison said the city is represented on the COC but neglected to get input from it before coming up with the ordinance. “They said they would get us involved, and they put it on the agenda again without involving us,” she added.

Garrison said nobody wants to see Decatur's parks reduced to open air dormitories but the way forward was through consultation and collaboration.

“Fining someone is not the answer,” she said. “And I know the city says it’s not criminalizing homelessness, but it is doing that.”

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth acknowledged that consultation in advance of the park ordinance could have been improved.

“I think that certainly, moving forward, we will try to do better about engaging the partners that are partners in addressing these types of issues,” he said. “I acknowledge that the city may not have involved them as much as we should have or could have.”

Kindseth said the city was also willing to look at better ways to allow people access to materials removed during city clean-up efforts before those belongings are disposed of. Further, he said the city is open to talking about the parks’ ordinance and its application, and points out that it has a sunset provision of one year when it will be reviewed anyway.

There were limits, however, and Kindseth said the city was also clear in its purpose of wanting to preserve and protect the parks. “So I think it’s fair game to say that the city would consider making modifications (to the ordinance),” he added.

“But if what is proposed completely guts or basically distorts what the original intended purpose is, then it’s likely that is not going somewhere.”

7 facts about Decatur's Transfer House WHO DESIGNED IT WHEN IT WAS MOVED WHEN IT WAS BUILT THE TRANSFER HOUSE TODAY THE ORIGINAL SITE OTHER USES HOW IT WAS RELOCATED