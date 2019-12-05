Group pushing to save Lake Decatur pump house to hold public meeting

The building off U.S. 36 was constructed in 1919 and was used to deliver water to Staley plants. Its clubhouse hosted numerous social events over the years, and serves as the background of fond memories for many Decatur residents.

The 'Save the Pump House' group is hosting a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in Room S210 of the Carroll Learning Center at Richland Community College. Leaders of the campaign will be present to share the latest on their effort and explain their seven-phase plan to preserve, rehabilitate and develop access to the pump house.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The group says the structure is eligible for National Historic Landmark Status, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

City leaders also toured the structure last month, and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the company is making the right decision to tear it down: "You can tell at one point it was a really beautiful structure but it is just beyond repair."

The Herald & Review asked for a tour as well, but was not granted one.