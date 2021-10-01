Groups seek new ways to spark support for WSOY Community Food Drive

DECATUR — No canned goods? No problem.

Our Lady of Lourdes School and other schools and groups are finding new ways to generate support for the upcoming WSOY Community Food Drive, which is once again accepting only cash in its quest to support the needs of local food pantries.

The food drive will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Airport Plaza Kroger on East U.S. 36.

For its part, Our Lady of Lourdes School is holding theme days to raise money that will allow pantries to buy the items they need when they need them.

The student council at Lourdes came up with a different theme for each day — mismatch day, rainbow day, fancy day — and the students dress in keeping with the theme, giving donations to the food drive in exchange for not wearing their school uniforms, said Principal Theresa Bowser.

“It's fun,” Bowser said. “So far we have over $1,700. We have envelopes that go to each classroom, and we ask for $1 for kids to dress up. Many families are much more generous than that, of course.”

Recommended for you…

The two top classrooms in donations will get a special treat, she added. And it's a lot less cluttered in the hallways without mountains of canned and boxed food stacking up prior to the actual food drive day.

Holy Family School is also doing dress-up days and exceeded their goal, raising enough to feed 500 families.

Area schools will once again be in the running for cash awards for collecting the most monetary donations for the food drive.

Richland Community College is hosting a blind draw doubles cornhole tournament 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Shilling Center on campus. Cash prizes will be given to first and second place winners and 50 percent of proceeds will be donated to the food drive. A cash bar and nacho bar will be available with proceeds going to the food drive. Registration is 5 to 6 p.m. at Shilling Center, with an entry fee of $20 per person.

Those wanting to donate to the food drive can use a dedicated phone line that will be available during the 12-hour live broadcast. Donations also can be made in person during the event, by check to United Way, c/o WSOY Community Food Drive and mailed to 201 W. Eldorado St., Decatur, IL 62522, or any time online through the link on NowDecatur.com.

For 19 cents, pantries can purchase a pound of food, so a $1 donation is equal to five pounds of food. Last year, donations equaled 3.2 million pounds of food and the goal is to exceed that this year.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.