GSI to close Flora facility, affecting 89 employees, state rep says

FLORA — Grain Systems Inc. will close its facility in Flora on Jan. 31, affecting the jobs of 89 employees, according to the area's state representative.
State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, confirmed the closure in a statement on his website and said he was saddened to hear of the move.
"The business decision to consolidate operations and reduce costs is understandable," Bailey said, "but I’m hopeful that all of these people will be able to keep their jobs in the consolidation at the Newton and Assumption, Illinois plants.”
The Herald & Review has reached out to GSI for comment.
Flora is a city in Clay County, about 110 miles southeast of Decatur. It had a population of 5,070 in the 2010 census.
GSI describes itself as the world's largest manufacturer of steel farm bins, commercial storage grain bins and grain silos. Established in 1972, the company provides equipment and serves to over 70 countries.
The Herald & Review reported in 2011 that it employed about 2,000 people in Central Illinois, with headquarters in Assumption and facilities also in Taylorville, Newton, Paris and Flora.
In the statement, Bailey blamed the state's economic climate for the closure. "This is what happens when the tax-hikers in our state keep raising taxes and increasing fees on families and businesses," he said.
The Herald & Review left a message with Bailey's office seeking further comment.
This story will be updated.
