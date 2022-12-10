 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY
SHARED BLESSINGS

Guns and Hoses raises money for Decatur Salvation Army

  • 0

Decatur firefighter Brian Lockwood talks about the Guns and Hoses event.

DECATUR — Sgt. Lou Ann Hollon was the first person former Sheriff Roger Walker hired when he was elected to the role in Macon County in 1998, and she credits him with stirring up her desire to volunteer.

Standing outside the East Maryland Street Walmart on Saturday during the Guns and Hoses event, when police and fire first responders from Macon County departments man The Salvation Army's red kettles to compete for who can raise the most, Hollon bumped into Searcy Walker, a cousin of Sheriff Walker's. He put money into her kettle.

Guns and Hoses

Sgt. Lou Ann Hollon of the Macon County Sheriff's Department rings the bell on Saturday at The Salvation Army's red kettle outside the Maryland Street Walmart in Decatur. 

“I want to share my blessings,” Walker said.

The encounter released a flood of memories, and Hollon said every sheriff she's worked under since Walker has had the same attitude.

“Every sheriff has made it an important part of their mission, giving back,” Hollon said.

The annual two-day Guns and Hoses event helps raise a significant amount of the money The Salvation Army needs to do its work, said Kyle Karsten, development director for the Decatur Salvation Army, from the food pantry to the men's shelter to efforts to help the homeless, work with youth and aid disaster victims.

The event began in 2011 and over the years has raised $175,000. This year it was held on Friday and Saturday.

“This is probably the biggest weekend of our entire year in terms of red kettles,” Karsten said. “We have a $75,000 matching gift for whatever is put in the kettles today, and will be able to match for the rest of December, I hope.”

The fundraising goal for this year is $600,000, Karsten said, which includes money the organization raises in other ways, such as mail appeals with its annual golf outing, and represents the entire budget for charitable efforts. Christmastime and the red kettles are an important part of those efforts.

“(The police, sheriff's office and firefighters) are obviously serving the community in amazing ways every day, and for them to take the time to come out and ring bells for two full days is wonderful,” Karsten said. “Over 80 city firemen are signed up to ring bells these two days, and I'm sure the same number proportionally with county and police (departments). We're grateful they take the time to do this.”

At the North Prospect Avenue Walmart, retired firefighter Les Lockwood, with his two sons Brad and Brian, who are still in the Decatur Fire Department, made a joyful noise with sleigh bells to draw attention to their red kettle.

Father and sons firefighters

Brad, Les and Brian Lockwood work the Salvation Army red kettle outside the North Prospect Avenue Walmart in Decatur on Saturday. They were volunteering as part of the annual "Guns and Hoses" event.

“It doesn't matter who wins,” Brad Lockwood said, adding with a chuckle, “but we still want to win.”

His job was handing out candy canes to donors, and when young Asher Closen dropped his donation into the kettle, his father, Justin, admitted he works for the Decatur Police Department and was donating to the competition.

Little donor

Asher Closen accepts a candy cane from firefighter Brad Lockwood after donating to the Guns and Hoses event on Saturday at the north Decatur Walmart as his dad, Justin, looks on. 

“Don't tell anybody,” Closen joked.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

