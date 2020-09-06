Guns & Hoses help family in tribute game to Mount Zion boy

“We just kind of came up with the idea for Jackson, and then thought ‘Why not play a slow pitch game and donate the money to a family in need every year?’” said firefighter Paige Hockman, 21. The “we” she was referring is to fellow firefighter Lt. Clint Garrett.

“We pick a local family we want to support and our goal now is to try and do this every year and grow it every year,” said Garrett, 28. “With COVID it was a pretty tough thing to do this year, but it worked out and it’s going good.”

A 50-50 drawing and the chance to win a ride in a police or fire vehicle added some zest to get the dollars rolling and formerly threatening weather that gave way to breezy sunshine made a great setting for a ballgame.

Mount Zion Police Chief Adam Skundberg said he had no trouble recruiting players for the friendly fixture who were happy to be there. “We’re always looking for stuff like this so we can give back,” said the chief, who seizes any opportunity to show the public that policemen are also members of the community they protect and serve.

“Events like this are just a lot of fun for everyone, and a chance to help someone,” he added.