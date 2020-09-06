Guns & Hoses help family in tribute game to Mount Zion boy

MOUNT ZION — Cops and firefighters traded pitches and hits Sunday afternoon in a remarkably fast and furious slow pitch softball game, but the real winner was the family of a much-loved person who couldn’t be there.
Ten-year-old Rogan Nicholas Donoho lost his battle with brain cancer and died July 27. The courage and bravery shown by this remarkable young man who lived in Mount Zion left his loving family with a lot of memories to cherish… and a big stack of bills racked up while they dropped everything and did everything they could to save him and enhance every moment of his brief life.
Sunday’s “Guns versus Hoses” softball game on the diamond behind McGaughey Elementary School served as both a salute to Rogan’s memory and allowed the Mount Zion Fire Department and the Mount Zion Police Department to pitch in and help with some of those bills.
The two teams seemed fairly evenly matched at the start of the game with a deluge of firefighter pitching well met with an arresting display of cop batting prowess. Maybe they are both getting good at this because this is the second time the two sides have met on the field in aid of a good cause. Last year they played a softball fundraiser to help out the family of Jackson Scharf, another Mount Zion boy who suffered a major medical emergency at the age of 9.
“We just kind of came up with the idea for Jackson, and then thought ‘Why not play a slow pitch game and donate the money to a family in need every year?’” said firefighter Paige Hockman, 21. The “we” she was referring is to fellow firefighter Lt. Clint Garrett.
“We pick a local family we want to support and our goal now is to try and do this every year and grow it every year,” said Garrett, 28. “With COVID it was a pretty tough thing to do this year, but it worked out and it’s going good.”
A 50-50 drawing and the chance to win a ride in a police or fire vehicle added some zest to get the dollars rolling and formerly threatening weather that gave way to breezy sunshine made a great setting for a ballgame.
Mount Zion Police Chief Adam Skundberg said he had no trouble recruiting players for the friendly fixture who were happy to be there. “We’re always looking for stuff like this so we can give back,” said the chief, who seizes any opportunity to show the public that policemen are also members of the community they protect and serve.
“Events like this are just a lot of fun for everyone, and a chance to help someone,” he added.
And those on the receiving end were truly grateful. “The organizers just contacted us and let us know they wanted to do this for us,” said Jason Tucker, 44, Rogan’s stepfather.
“Mount Zion is an amazing town, these people have such big hearts, and they are true blessings to us and our family.”
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.