I went on a journey to see America. I went to look for something to inspire me and put wind in my 58-year-old sails. Little did I know of the hurricane gale force winds that would inspire me to see life in a new and awe-inspiring way.

I’m from Illinois. If you know Illinois, it’s flat. I’ve driven the roads of our fair state for decades and there is a plain beauty to it. She’s got her ways, but there isn’t a lot to talk about other than the beans and corn waving back at us like a green ocean.

I took my wife on a journey I took when I was 14. It was a time I whined to my family more about getting a souvenir at the visitor centers than taking in what I took in with my wife. I was going to look through her eyes and give her an adventure I had eons ago. I got to look through my wife’s eyes, but it was my eyes I found tearing up with amazement and complete utter disbelief.

We traversed and explored the great American National Parks set up by our government so the progeny of this country could have something to hold onto and instead, the parks got ahold of me.

It is hard to fathom the incredible beauty this country holds. Unless you see it, you cannot fathom it. We went to the Badlands of South Dakota, the Battle of Little Big Horn Memorial, the museum dedicated to the Minuteman Missile, Yellowstone National Park, Devils Tower National Monument, the Crazy Horse Memorial and whatever the road gave us as a gift.

All offered unique treasures that they laid at my feet, but one of the biggest gifts I received was the American people I met. I people watched, talked to and walked with strangers, and one thread ran through every view and introduction: We are a good and great people. The beauty of the park I was looking at does not compare to the beauty I saw in the hundreds of people I encountered.

I met a waitress in Laurel, Montana, who barrel raced in rodeos. I bumped into fellow Illinois folks who would run up and shake my hand with excitement and grace. I saw a man wearing a Trump "Make America Great Again" hat fall on a trail at the Badlands and get help, water and triage by a woman wearing a Biden ’20 t-shirt and they hugged afterward without a cross word.

I met hardworking cowboys who talked in one-word communications while I blathered words all over them. One turned and looked at me and said, “You’re a talkative fellow aren’t you?” To speak their language back to him I said, “Yep.”

The cowboys were tough as a $2 steak. They were hard men, but fair men. They talked about difficult subjects like stillborn calves, horses that broke their legs in prairie dog holes and having to put them down. They would complain about the weather and cuss at the TV when a subject riled them up.

I interviewed them and they gave me the same lesson I learned from watching the musical “Hamilton.” Talk less and smile more. Their goodbye handshakes came with hands that felt like I was grabbing a cinder block and sandpaper. They thanked me for being a teacher and I thanked them for teaching me.

The highway’s journey was long and winding. The terrain changed from state to state, and one thing became clear they all had their own classic beauty. South Dakota’s Badlands were desolate and dry. It was as if God had picked a spot on the American landscape and said, “I’m going to make mounds and mountains and I am not going to let a drop of water fall on them.” And His plan was followed to the letter.

Yellowstone is its own country. Too vast for my mind to comprehend, but the Badlands desolation was met by teaming animal life and waterfalls falling off pine-filled canyons at Yellowstone.

In Yellowstone we had a bull buffalo walk 10 feet in front of my truck while it looked at us and glared as if to say, “Stay in your truck and this won’t get messy.” We did just that, quivering in our tennis shoes.

We saw mountain landscapes I thought only Hollywood could make. I heard running water in brooks and streams while large healthy trout danced in crystal-clean waters. Coyotes, elk, and marmots all moving around each other like rush hour in New York City. They all acted like we weren’t even there.

There were smells of pine that filled your nostrils and made me think I was at some frilly spa getting a facial and manicure. They only thing was it wasn’t a contrived or a created odor. It was put here by a God who blessed us with an odiferous gift. It smelled clean and wildflower perfume filled the air. Those smells had heavenly qualities created right here on this blue marble.

I’m going to write more about my adventures and the beauty and people that overwhelmed me on a trip I wanted to give as a present to my wife. Little did I know the present I would open.

I hope to enthrall you and push you to take the trip I went on. I’m out of shape, old and it was exhausting. The mountain air tested my lungs and endurance, but every gasp and step I took got me to the face of vistas that made my struggle worth the strain.

Let the stories begin.