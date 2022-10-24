Halloween SPOOKtacular at the Lincoln Square Theater on Oct. 29

DECATUR — The haunted Lincoln Square Theater will provide the backdrop for a Halloween event Saturday, Oct. 29, to benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council.

Halloween SPOOKtacular is set for 7:30-11 p.m. and will include a variety of activities, including a costume contest with prizes, creepy selfie stations and decorations, music with DJ “Big Daddy” Frank, raffles for Tarot card readings and other door prizes, drinks and snacks for sale, and other activities.

Tickets are $30 per person and include one free beverage, a Del’s caramel apple gift card, and a “SPOOKtacular” pin.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to decaturarts.org. Tickets also can be purchased at the door.