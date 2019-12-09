Hanukkah menorah added to Illinois Capitol rotunda’s holiday display

SPRINGFIELD — A Hanukkah menorah was added to the holiday display in the Statehouse rotunda Friday, joining a holiday tree, nativity scene, satanic sculpture and Winter Solstice sign installed days earlier.

Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois, a group that aims to further the worldwide Hasidic Jewish movement, placed the symbol of “spreading light and increasing light,” Rabbi Meir Moscowitz said.

“The Menorah is the oldest symbols of the Jewish faith, a seven-branch candelabra of the nation of Israel in order to be a ‘light unto the nations,’” Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, a Democrat from Chicago and a member of the Jewish Caucus, said in an email. “I am delighted that it is displayed every year in the Capitol rotunda in celebration of the holiday.”

The office of Democratic Sen. Ram Villivalam, from Chicago, applied Dec. 4 with the secretary of state’s office to install the holiday display addition.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I have the largest concentration of Jewish constituents out of any district in the state, ... and so I see firsthand the different religions, cultures and languages throughout my district,” he said. “I also see how important it is to celebrate each one and also recognize the commonalities that each one has with the other. Displaying the menorah is an opportunity that we have to bring people together.”