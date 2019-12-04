Harmon named audience director of Central Illinois Newspaper Group

BLOOMINGTON — Josh Harmon has been named audience director for the Central Illinois Newspaper Group for Lee Enterprises, which includes The Herald & Review.

Harmon has worked in the newspaper industry for 25 years, including 15 in Champaign with the News-Gazette. Most recently, he has been executive planning director for a group of Gatehouse newspaper in Central Florida. Prior to that, he was regional audience development and operations director for the River Valley Media Group in LaCrosse, Wis., for Lee Enterprises.

“I'm excited to be part of the teams in Central Illinois,” said Harmon, who starts his job Monday.

“We have to be inventive and creative” in today's market, he said. “We put out a good product.”

“Growing up in the market,” the new position is like coming back home, said Harmon. His wife still has family in the Paxton area.

Barry Winterland, general manager of Lee's Central Illinois Newspaper Group, said, “We're looking forward to having Josh join our team as we look to grow our standing print and digital audience in the markets we serve.”