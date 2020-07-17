Hatchet-wielding man threatens to kill Decatur city employees, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say a hatchet-wielding Decatur man threatened to kill city employees Thursday morning in the 100 block of South Illinois Street.

Court documents say four city of Decatur employees were approached by the 45-year-old while cutting a branch that had fallen into the street across from where the suspect lives, initially making threats to fight them.

The man eventually went back inside his house and came out with a hatchet "yelling he was going to split their heads and kill them," according to a sworn affidavit.

According to police, a neighboring witness of the incident feared for their safety and the four men reported they "were in fear of him using the hatchet against them because of his behavior." The hatchet was later recovered on the suspect's porch, police say.

The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday afternoon on preliminary charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct, both subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was released on $2,000 bond, 10% of his initial $20,000 bail amount.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.