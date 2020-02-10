Have your say in the Herald & Review's Readers' Choice Awards. Here's how.

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises. Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I'm handing over the keys of this week's editor's note to Alexander Gould, the Herald & Review's general manager and vice president of sales, who gets to talk about our Readers' Choice Awards coming up. Thanks for reading. — Chris Coates, Central Illinois editor

We at the Herald & Review enjoy this time of year, as it's when we get to learn who our readers believe are the best in the greater Decatur area. As part of the Herald & Review’s Best of Readers’ Choice Awards annual program, we feature over 150 categories for you to cast a ballot.

So not to overwhelm, we break the program down to five categories, including services, medical, people, shopping and eat, drink and play. The nomination period concluded Sunday, but don’t worry — you are still able to participate in our voting for this year’s awards, which will open Wednesday.