Hazardous weather possible with Wednesday storms, weather service says

MACON COUNTY— Showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday, alongside a high of 88 degrees, and to continue into the evening. Some storms will produce possible heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The weather service says damaging winds will be the primary hazard as scattered thunderstorms move across Central Illinois in the afternoon. Large hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding are possible too.

Chance of precipitation Wednesday is 60% with rainfall accumulating one to two inches, the evening precipitation chance increasing to 70% and accumulation expected between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949.

