Hazardous weather possible with Wednesday storms, weather service says

MACON COUNTY— Showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday, alongside a high of 88 degrees, and to continue into the evening. Some storms will produce possible heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Thunderstorms likely Wednesday and Wednesday night in central IL. Becoming hot and humid with occasional storms rest of the week. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/vWBvSqhsvI— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) July 14, 2020
The weather service says damaging winds will be the primary hazard as scattered thunderstorms move across Central Illinois in the afternoon. Large hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding are possible too.
Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday in central IL. Damaging wind gusts are highest threat expected. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/k72s9iIcbK— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) July 14, 2020
Chance of precipitation Wednesday is 60% with rainfall accumulating one to two inches, the evening precipitation chance increasing to 70% and accumulation expected between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
PHOTOS: Central Illinois rainfalls create challenges, bring flood warning
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.