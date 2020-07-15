You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hazardous weather possible with Wednesday storms, weather service says
0 comments

Hazardous weather possible with Wednesday storms, weather service says

{{featured_button_text}}

MACON COUNTY— Showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday, alongside a high of 88 degrees, and to continue into the evening. Some storms will produce possible heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln

The weather service says damaging winds will be the primary hazard as scattered thunderstorms move across Central Illinois in the afternoon. Large hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding are possible too. 

Chance of precipitation Wednesday is 60% with rainfall accumulating one to two inches, the evening precipitation chance increasing to 70% and accumulation expected between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

PHOTOS: Central Illinois rainfalls create challenges, bring flood warning

PHOTOS: Central Illinois rainfalls create challenges, bring flood warning

1 of 11

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Warrior Run honors veterans with Harley-Davidson cruise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News