Health officials concerned as Macon County adds 88 cases; Decatur mayor tests positive

DECATUR — The rise in the COVID-19 numbers in Macon County are matched only by the increasing concern of health department administrator Brandi Binkley that the county and Region 6 are inching closer to heightened restrictions.
“We are in trouble with these kinds of numbers,” Binkley said Thursday afternoon. “We are in a pandemic. This pandemic is not going to be over tomorrow.”
Binkley’s assessment came just before her department announced 88 more residents have tested positive for coronavirus. The new number was on par with results from throughout the week, bringing the total number of new cases announced since Saturday to 366.
Binkley is expecting Macon County to once again be placed on the state’s warning list for exceeding acceptable results on at least two of the metrics used to track the spread of the disease.
“The more they move around, the more they gather, the more positives there are going to be,” Binkley said. “More people are together and giving that virus an opportunity to spread among them.”
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe considers herself to have been pretty diligent in efforts to keep the coronavirus at bay, yet on Thursday morning she announced she had tested positive.
"I cannot urge enough for people to take this seriously," she said. "I do. I wear a mask. I try to stay socially distant. I may not be as good as I was in the very very beginning of this, but it’s all around us."
Moore Wolfe said she was tested Wednesday morning after her daughter, who had shown some symptoms and had to be tested as part of an employment requirement, tested positive.
Moore Wolfe learned she was positive Wednesday afternoon “and the quarantine was on.”
Moore Wolfe said she is fever-free and suffering symptoms she generally associates with nagging seasonal allergies.
“The frustrating thing is I don’t know where I am in this process,” she said. "The symptoms I have, it's like fall allergies that I get all the time so I don’t know how long I’ve had this. I don’t know if this is new and in the beginning or if I’ve been carrying it."
Moore Wolfe said he began contact tracing and has been reaching out to people she has come into contact with who might be at risk. She was still awaiting word Thursday afternoon about the status of her husband and the how long the quarantine will last.
Moore Wolfe said she plans to take part in Monday’s Decatur City Council meeting remotely. However, the meeting will be led by council member Pat McDaniel because attending remotely comes with some limitations.
The Macon County numbers also are reflective of what is taking place across the state.
The seven-day rolling average test positivity rate increased to 4.9% Thursday as the state reported another 4,015 confirmed cases of the virus, the largest one-day total aside from Sept. 4, when multiple days of test results were reported due to a data backlog being cleared.
While the high case count was in part due to increased testing output with 67,016 results reported over the previous 24 hours, the one-day positivity rate of 6% was the highest it’s been since early September. The rolling average positivity rate has increased for 11 straight days and hit its highest point since June 7.
The recovery rate is 96%.
There were 1,932 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at the end of Wednesday, the second straight day above 1,900, a number not seen since mid-June. That included 388 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and 143 on ventilators.
The virus also claimed another 53 lives in the past 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the highest daily total since 63 casualties were reported on June 24.
That brought the total COVID-19 casualty count to 9,127 among 331,620 confirmed cases, while testing has surpassed 6.5 million since the pandemic began.
Elsewhere in the area on Thursday, a man in his 70s became the fifth death attributed to coronavirus in Moultrie County. Shelby County health officials announced 13 new cases.
Excluding saliva tests conducted at the University of Illinois, the region that includes Macon County, had a 6.6% positivity rate as of Monday.
“The data can move so quickly and so dramatically in a short amount of time,” Binkley said. “But I will not be surprised if we are put in mitigation measures.”
According to Binkley, restrictions will depend on the region and what is causing the positivity rates to rise. Upon studying other regions, Binkley has found various restrictions including limiting indoor capacity, closing indoor bars, reducing the number of people at gatherings.
“I actually thought it was going to happen a couple of weeks ago,” Binkley said. “But I definitely think we are moving in that direction seeing that the way the numbers continue to grow, the positivity rates continue to grow, and there is so much noncompliance in our community.”
She attributes the high positive rate to the relaxed attitude. “People in some ways are being negligent and selfish when it comes to other people’s health and well-being,” she said.
