Health officials concerned as Macon County adds 88 cases; Decatur mayor tests positive

"I cannot urge enough for people to take this seriously," she said. "I do. I wear a mask. I try to stay socially distant. I may not be as good as I was in the very very beginning of this, but it’s all around us."

Moore Wolfe said she was tested Wednesday morning after her daughter, who had shown some symptoms and had to be tested as part of an employment requirement, tested positive.

Moore Wolfe learned she was positive Wednesday afternoon “and the quarantine was on.”

Moore Wolfe said she is fever-free and suffering symptoms she generally associates with nagging seasonal allergies.

“The frustrating thing is I don’t know where I am in this process,” she said. "The symptoms I have, it's like fall allergies that I get all the time so I don’t know how long I’ve had this. I don’t know if this is new and in the beginning or if I’ve been carrying it."

Moore Wolfe said he began contact tracing and has been reaching out to people she has come into contact with who might be at risk. She was still awaiting word Thursday afternoon about the status of her husband and the how long the quarantine will last.