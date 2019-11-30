Heavy rain on Saturday turns to mixture of snow and rain on Sunday across Central Illinois

DECATUR – Decatur woke up to a gloomy morning of pouring rain on Saturday.

Meteorologist Ben Beubelbeiss of the National Weather Service in Lincoln said on Saturday that the rain moved east by late morning, leaving some standing water on roads southeast of Decatur.

Rain will return on Sunday for travelers heading back after Thanksgiving visits, and that rain will turn to snow or be mixed with snow, he said, complicated by strong westerly and northwesterly winds gusting up to 30 to 40 mph.

“High profile vehicles will have some difficulty traveling,” Beubelbeiss said.

No snow accumulation is expected, he said, but roads could be slushy and slick in spots due to the mixture of rain and snow.

Holiday travelers warned to be aware of powerful storm

CHICAGO — A powerful storm making its way east from California is expected to bring intensifying snow and ice to the Midwest during the year’s busiest travel weekend.

The National Weather Service says the storm is expected to drop 6 to 12 inches of snow from the northern Plains states into Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.