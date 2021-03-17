Heavy rainfall, wind on the way for Central Illinois

LINCOLN — A chance of rain and thunderstorms is forecast for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
The weather service says the precipitation chance during the day is 90%, with rainfall amounts predicted to reach between a quarter and half an inch; those numbers are forecast to bump up to 100% and between three-quarters to 1 inch by the evening.
Wind gusts may reach 21 mph during the day and 31 mph overnight.
Localized flooding may result from some heavy rainfall which could continue throughout the week, as well as causing renewed river rises, the service said in a hazardous weather outlook.
The weather service said a mixture of snow and rain showers may occur Thursday into the evening resulting in little or no snow accumulation.
PHOTOS: Fog on Lake Decatur
1 Lake Decatur Fog 13 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 1 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 2 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 3 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 4 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 5 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 6 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 7 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 8 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 9 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 10 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 11 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 12 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 14 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 15 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 16 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 17 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 18 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 19 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 20 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 21 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 22 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 23 010521.JPG
Lake Decatur Fog 24 010521.JPG
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten