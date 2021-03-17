 Skip to main content
Heavy rainfall, wind on the way for Central Illinois
LINCOLN — A chance of rain and thunderstorms is forecast for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. 

The weather service says the precipitation chance during the day is 90%, with rainfall amounts predicted to reach between a quarter and half an inch; those numbers are forecast to bump up to 100% and between three-quarters to 1 inch by the evening.

Wind gusts may reach 21 mph during the day and 31 mph overnight.

Localized flooding may result from some heavy rainfall which could continue throughout the week, as well as causing renewed river rises, the service said in a hazardous weather outlook

The weather service said a mixture of snow and rain showers may occur Thursday into the evening resulting in little or no snow accumulation. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

