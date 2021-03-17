Heavy rainfall, wind on the way for Central Illinois

LINCOLN — A chance of rain and thunderstorms is forecast for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The weather service says the precipitation chance during the day is 90%, with rainfall amounts predicted to reach between a quarter and half an inch; those numbers are forecast to bump up to 100% and between three-quarters to 1 inch by the evening.

Wind gusts may reach 21 mph during the day and 31 mph overnight.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Localized flooding may result from some heavy rainfall which could continue throughout the week, as well as causing renewed river rises, the service said in a hazardous weather outlook.

The weather service said a mixture of snow and rain showers may occur Thursday into the evening resulting in little or no snow accumulation.

PHOTOS: Fog on Lake Decatur

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.