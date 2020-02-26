Herald & Review 'Coffee with the Newsroom' is today ☕

DECATUR — Members of the Herald & Review newsroom will be meeting with readers today at Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Cafe, 256 W. Main St.
Our latest "Coffee with the Newsroom" is noon to 1 p.m.
Newsroom staff will be there to connect with readers and spend time catching up on issues in the community, including what needs more local coverage. They'll also talk about the work they do.
"Our newsroom staff loves connecting with the community," said Allison Petty, the Herald & Review's local news editor. "Those ideas turn into our stories. And we're always looking for those."
