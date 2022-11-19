Herald & Review goes 'In Search of Santa' this holiday season

It has been 125 years since little Virginia O’Hanlon wrote to her local newspaper with a straightforward question: Is there a Santa Claus?

In these times of rigid polarization, rampant consumerism and rising inflation, many may wonder the same this holiday season. The ideals of generosity, innocence and authentic connection commonly associated with Kris Kringle may feel harder to find.

Back in 1897, Virginia's letter was answered by New York Sun editorial writer Francis Pharcellus Church, who wrote: "Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see."

You've undoubtedly read the famous editorial before. It persists in popular culture because we all want to believe it.

In that spirit, we at the Herald & Review hope to bring you "In Search of Santa," a holiday feature series to draw attention to people whose lives illustrate the true meaning of Christmas.

We are looking for your help to find these local Santas. Do you know someone whose selflessness and kindness could help inspire others this holiday season? To make a suggestion, visit bit.ly/insearchofsanta to fill out our online form.

Alternately, you can give us a call at 217-421-7969, the phone number for newsroom assistant Lynda Margerum. Please leave your name, a phone number where you can be reached, the name of the person you want to mention, a way to contact the person and why you think he or she is a special Santa.

The Herald & Review will feature as many as we can between now and Christmas.