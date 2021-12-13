Herald & Review storm coverage featured on CNN

DECATUR — The program "CNN 10" showcased the Herald & Review's front page chronicling storm damage over the weekend.
Reporters covered the recovery effort in Coles and Moultrie counties following the storms on Friday night into Saturday morning.
