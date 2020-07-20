Herald & Review updating print schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We report daily on the way businesses are adapting and reinventing themselves to succeed in this fluid environment. One of the takeaways from our reporting is that businesses need to be future-ready. And that includes the Herald & Review.

During the past months, the Herald & Review has seen huge audience growth in digital readership, as our journalists have covered COVID-19 and the Decatur community's response to heightened national conversations about race.

Overall, digital-only subscriptions have increased by 93% over the prior year. And herald-review.com, the Herald & Review app and social channels continue to expand with videos, photo galleries, podcasts and updated stories and breaking news.

Changing readership dynamics trend toward multi-media and digital news consumption. To provide our readers, and future readers, news where they want it and how they want it, the Herald & Review will transition to a 5-day (Tuesday-Saturday) print schedule starting Aug. 17.