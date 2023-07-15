DECATUR — Michelle and Tim Wright saw Hercules, an American bulldog and boxer mix, on Petfinder and knew he was the next addition to their family.
The couple visited the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center on Saturday to meet Hercules.
Michelle Wright, who said she's named for the Beatles song “Michelle,” also named her American bulldog, Prudence, after a Beatles song, and they drove all the way from Paxton with Prudence to make sure the two dogs would get along. After a bit of sniffing and looking each other over, Prudence crouched in dog body language for “let's play,” and the match seemed to be a success. Prudence needs a playmate and Wright said they're ready to be a multi-dog household again.
“We both work,” Michelle Wright said. “So Prudence is alone eight hours a day. When we get home, we're too tired to play.”
Both dogs are good-sized, and shelter staff member Emmali Boliard joked to the Wrights, “These two are going to destroy your couch.”
The shelter celebrated its 17th birthday on Saturday with an open house and a special $25 adoption fee. Traffic was steady, said Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation Board Member Shirley Stanley, and several of 54 dogs and 70 cats went home with a new family, though there are plenty left.
Cats, especially, are in abundance, Stanley said.
“We have any age, any color, whatever you want,” she said.
Adoptions will be $50 through the end of July, she said.
The open house was held in the hope of sending animals home with new families, but it's also a way to celebrate the shelter's existence, Stanley said. The old shelter was dark and crowded, and it was thanks to the community's efforts that the current shelter exists. It's spacious and bright, with outdoor runs for dogs and a cat colony where cats can meet potential adopters, learn to get along with each other, and play.
One pair of potential adopters told Stanley they wanted to just sit in the cat colony and let a cat choose them, instead of them choosing a cat, which made Stanley smile.
“They came out with a cat and said, 'This isn't the one we'd have chosen, but he was determined to come home with us,'” she said.
There's also a great need for volunteers who can walk dogs and pet cats, learn their personalities and socialize them so they're ready for the perfect home, Stanley said.
Hercules, for example, was previously adopted from the shelter but returned as a stray and the family never reclaimed him, Boliard told the Wrights.
“That's so sad,” Michelle Wright said, and when the Wrights left, Hercules went with them.
Is it too hot to walk your dog? 5 safety tips for summer weather
How hot is too hot to walk my dog?
Summer can bring scorching temperatures that leave responsible dog owners wondering when it’s too hot to take their pup on a walk. Dogs tend to overheat more quickly than humans, so paying careful attention to the temperature and your dog’s body language is essential.
As a general rule, if the temperatures are over 90 degrees, you’ll likely want to wait until the cooler evening for a walk. You can also place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If that’s too hot for your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws.
How can I prevent my dog from overheating on walks?
Following a few simple safety tips can make long summer strolls just as fun for your dog as they are for you. Here’s what you need to know as the temperatures rise.
1. Timing is everything.
When the sun is at its peak, pavement can become scorching hot. It’s best to save walks for early mornings or late evenings when the temperature is cooler. Skip mid-day walks when the sun is blazing unless you can stroll in a wooded area where the ground gets plenty of shade.
2. Stay hydrated.
Just as it’s important for people to get plenty of water on hot days, it’s also important for dogs. When walking in the summer, grab a cold water bottle and a collapsible dog bowl. If you notice excessive panting or salivation, take a break and give your dog time to hydrate. Freezing low-sodium broth in an ice cube tray is also a great way to get your dog more fluids in the summer.
3. Stay in the shade.
Staying in shady wooded areas is ideal, but for city-dwellers, it’s best to cross to the shady side of the street. Plan your dog's walking routes in areas with more tree or building coverage to keep your dog’s paws cooler. As a bonus, it might help you avoid your next sunburn.
4. Protect their paws.
As mentioned before, if the sidewalk is too hot for the back of your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws. Stick to grassy areas, or get some breathable dog booties to protect their paws from hot pavement.
5. Watch for signs of overheating.
Dogs produce far less sweat than people, so they’ll need your help to stay cool in the summer.
Watch for common signs of your dog overheating which include:
Excessive panting
Difficulty breathing
Drooling
Weakness
Fatigue
Collapsing
If you notice any of these symptoms, get to a shady spot and offer your dog plenty of water. Wetting your dog’s paws, belly, and ears with cool water can also help bring down their body temperature. You can even store some dog ice cream in the freezer for a special treat when you get home.
Is it safe to walk my dog in the summer?
When walking your dog in the summer, it’s important to keep the warning signs of overheating in mind, especially with dog breeds that have short noses or thick coats. If you follow a few simple safety tips, your dog can enjoy the long summer days and all the extra evening walks that come with the season.