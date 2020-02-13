Here are Central Illinois school closures for Friday, Feb. 14
0 comments
top story

Here are Central Illinois school closures for Friday, Feb. 14

  • 0

This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 14. Have one to add? Email DECNews@lee.net

Argenta-Oreana Schools: Closed. 

Baby TALK: All programs closed. 

Bement Public Schools: Closed. 

Central A&M Schools: Closed. A decision on extracurricular activities will be made by noon. 

Decatur Christian School: Closed. 

Decatur Public Schools: Closed. 

Deland-Weldon Schools: Closed. 

Maroa-Forsyth Schools: Closed; students will have an e-Learning day. 

Meridian Schools: Closed. 

Mount Pulaski Schools: 10 a.m. late start. 

Mount Zion Schools: Closed. 

Our Lady of Lourdes School: Closed. 

Sangamon Valley Schools: Closed. 

Warrensburg-Latham Schools: Closed. Boys' basketball game and high school play practice are still expected to take place. 

HISTORY PHOTOS: Snow photos from years past in the Decatur region

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News