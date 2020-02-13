Here are Central Illinois school closures for Friday, Feb. 14

7 Day Forecast
This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 14. Have one to add? Email DECNews@lee.net
Argenta-Oreana Schools: Closed.
Baby TALK: All programs closed.
Bement Public Schools: Closed.
Central A&M Schools: Closed. A decision on extracurricular activities will be made by noon.
Decatur Christian School: Closed.
Decatur Public Schools: Closed.
Deland-Weldon Schools: Closed.
Maroa-Forsyth Schools: Closed; students will have an e-Learning day.
Meridian Schools: Closed.
Mount Pulaski Schools: 10 a.m. late start.
Mount Zion Schools: Closed.
Our Lady of Lourdes School: Closed.
Sangamon Valley Schools: Closed.
Warrensburg-Latham Schools: Closed. Boys' basketball game and high school play practice are still expected to take place.
