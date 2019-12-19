Here are the Decatur Public Library's holiday hours

DECATUR— The Decatur Public Library will be closed for the holidays.
The library will close 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve through Christmas day on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Regular hours will resume Thursday, Dec. 26.
The library will also close 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 for New Year's Eve through New Year's day on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Regular hours will resume Thursday, Jan. 2.
For any information concerning library hours and operation, contact City Librarian Rick Meyer at (217) 421-9713.
