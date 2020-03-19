Here's a list of Central Illinois resources during the COVID-19 outbreak

The following is a list of resources available to help residents during the coronavirus outbreak. Information comes from the Macon County Crisis Communication Team and other sources.

Have a resource we should include? Email apetty@herald-review.com.

IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.

If you experience symptoms, do go to a hospital emergency room. Call your primary care doctor if you have one.

If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.

HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call ahead at (217) 872-0953.