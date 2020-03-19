Here's a list of Central Illinois resources during the COVID-19 outbreak

The following is a list of resources available to help residents during the coronavirus outbreak. Information comes from the Macon County Crisis Communication Team and other sources.
Have a resource we should include? Email apetty@herald-review.com.
IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
If you experience symptoms, do go to a hospital emergency room. Call your primary care doctor if you have one.
If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call ahead at (217) 872-0953.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive. Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
COMMUNITY RESOURCES
The United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois connects callers with free information and referrals for community services in Macon, DeWitt, Moultrie, Piatt & Shelby counties through the 2-1-1 hotline. Call 2-1-1 to be connected with trained volunteers and staff who will listen to your situation and refer you to the most appropriate source of assistance. The hotline is staffed around the clock.
The state of Illinois has released a new website dedicated to providing information surrounding the COVID-19 situation. Visit coronavirus.illinois.gov.
The Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County has also created a website with resources for businesses and others. Visit bit.ly/DecaturEDC.
Heritage Behavioral Health is providing crisis support to anyone experiencing increased anxiety and/or depression and anyone needing any additional support. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days per week by calling (217) 362-6262.
Central Illinois residents experiencing stress and anxiety related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other issues in their lives can call a free, emotional-support hotline operated by Memorial Behavioral Health. The hotline, (217) 588-5509, operated by trained mental-health professionals, will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for the foreseeable future.
Memorial Health System has made its MemorialNow virtual-care service free to anyone in Central Illinois. The normal $40 fee-per-virtual visit will be waived for the foreseeable future. New users can download the free MemorialNow app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store or by visiting MemorialNow.com and following written instructions.
Memorial Health System also has an online digital assistant to assess individuals for COVID-19 risk based on criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Visit ChooseMemorial.org/COVID19.
FOOD NEEDS
The Salvation Army of Decatur & Macon County, 229 W. Main St. Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8 to 11 a.m.
Catholic Charities, 247 W. Prairie St. Days of operation vary each week, but typically are open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Call (217) 428-3458 to check the days it's open.
Northeast Community Fund, 839 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr. Drive-thru only 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clients can drive to the south side of the building and staff will load food boxes into vehicles. Walk-ups are accepted as well.
Richland Community College, 1 College Park, students who are experiencing food insecurity can stop by campus between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays to pick up a free hot meal. Students can also access the Richland Pantry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Enter through Parking Lot C.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512